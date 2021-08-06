Belfast city centre ‘like the Lagan’ as flooding brings misery

Heavy downpours have brought flooding misery to parts of Northern Ireland – including shoppers and store owners in Belfast city centre.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been in place since Thursday, with further disruption forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Parked cars at the side entrance of Belfast’s CastleCourt were sitting in rainwater as deep as six inches.

Jim McGarvey owns a bike shop on King Street. Speaking to the BBC, he said: “It seemed to come up out of a manhole cover, the Farset river runs underneath this street and it came up the height of a car and it turned into almost like the river Lagan coming down the street.

“I managed to get the door closed but the place is saturated. It’s full of dirt and silt and sewage, it’s not nice. I couldn’t open the door until it subsided. People were driving through it and causing waves and the waves were hitting the front window of the shop.”

Berry Street has been badly affected as well as the Cliftonville Road.

In north Belfast, areas near Brompton Park and Ardglen are also flooded, with Belfast City Council and the Department for Infrastructure liaising to address the issue.

Speaking to the BBC, SDLP councillor Paul Mc Cusker said: “We got reports from residents there were heavy floods at the bottom of Brompton Park in Ardoyne affecting around 50 homes. The water was knee deep and it had almost entered a lot of the properties but thankfully the residents responded quickly and we got onto Belfast City Council (BCC) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) who did provide some sandbags.

He said: “It’s left a lot of sewage around the gardens and the residents are now doing clean-ups. It was a huge impact. This is the worst we’ve seen in many years.”

He praised residents and BCC and DfI for their quick response. “One of the cars is damaged. There’s history with this part of Ardoyne and going forward we’ll have to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

He said he’s asked DfI to investigate the cause of the flooding, citing the climate crisis as a concern.

Drivers across Northern Ireland have also been warned to take extra care on the roads as a result of the flooding and surface water, with a number of roads across the province affected by the conditions.

In Drumbo, County Antrim, police have urged motorists to avoid the Ballylesson Road at the junction of Pine Hill Road as the road is "impassable" due to heavy flooding.

While road users are advised to avoid the Old Park Road in north Belfast and find alternative routes for their journeys, after heavy rain fall has caused significant damage to the carriageway in a number of places.

The Beltany Road in Omagh close to the Mellon Country Hotel has also been hit by flooding. Police advised drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journeys, with long delays expected on Friday evening.

On Friday the Met Office said: “Loads of heavy showers around Northern Ireland at the moment, indeed torrential in a few places.

"Watch out for sudden flooding of transport networks. Unfortunately high rainfall intensities may also risk local property flooding. More of the same on Saturday.”

Unsettled weather and heavy showers are set to continue across the weekend, the Met Office has said.

A Met Office weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain is in place until midnight on Friday while a further warning for thunderstorms has also been issued for Saturday from 4am until midnight.

Northern Ireland motorists have been advised to expect difficult driving conditions, while further flooding is expected along with damage due to lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Into Friday evening it will remain mostly cloudy with showers, some of which will be heavy, continuing into nighttime. Showers will however become less widespread, making for a warm and humid night with light winds and minimum temperatures of 14 °C.

On Saturday the weather will remain unsettled with further showers breaking out. Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery by Saturday afternoon but it will feel warm in any afternoon sunshine with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.

Continuing into Sunday, heavy showers will remain before the weather turns drier on Monday with fewer showers before becoming mainly dry on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening firefighters were sent out to tackle significant flooding across two main roads in Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

One man managed to break free from his car where he was trapped, while firefighters rushed to save another man who was suffering from a heart attack.