Belfast city centre murder ‘absolute disgrace and a tragedy’

The death of a man who died after an assault in Belfast city centre has been called “an absolute disgrace and a tragedy”.

In the early hours of Sunday, August 14, the victim in his late 30s was found with serious injuries in the Callender Street area which faces Belfast City Hall.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, with police confirming yesterday that they had launched a murder probe.

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

Sinn Fein councillor John Gormley told the Belfast Telegraph he was shocked by the crime and encouraged anyone with information to contact the police.

“It is an absolute disgrace and a tragedy that a man has been murdered in the city centre,” he said.

“This could be somebody’s brother, father, relation or friend.

"It’s an awful tragedy that someone goes on a night out and ends up getting attacked on the streets of Belfast.

“It’s something that I’m sure everyone abhors.”

He added: “Our first thoughts are with the victim and his family.

"It’s a terrible thing that someone can’t go out in our city centre, stay late and socialise and make their way home.”

Appealing for information, police Detective Inspector Foreman said: “Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of August 14.”

He added: “If you were in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday 14 August, please contact us.”

The victim is now the 12th person to suffer a violent death in Northern Ireland this year.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his late 30s died following an assault in the Callender Street area of Belfast City Centre. Pic: Jonathan Porter

Among them was tattoo artist Aidan Mann (28), who was stabbed and died on Church Street in Downpatrick on January 3. A man has been charged with his murder and for having two large kitchen knives in a public place.

At the funeral, his brother Lewis said that his sibling had been “one in a trillion”. Four days later, Martin Gavin (47) died in hospital a month after being stabbed at a house in Ardoyne.

He had previously survived a gun attack that saw him shot in the head twice, blinded in one eye and confined to a wheelchair.

A 20-year-old man was charged with his murder.

Before the latest incident, father-of-five Paul Rowlands (46) was found dead between two parked cars in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush on July 17.

He had suffered from a number of injuries including a laceration to his left temple.

It’s reported that he had been living in a tent on the seafront when he died. A man has since been charged with Mr Rowlands’ murder, with the court being told the victim and the accused had been in a relationship.