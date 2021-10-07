Belfast city centre road closed as PSNI attend ‘incident’

The College Green area in Belfast city centre is closed over what police describe as an “incident”.

Social media photos show a police cordon along the front of the street with officers in attendance.

It is understood the incident relates to an abandoned vehicle, with fuel nearby on the road.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area which is close to Queen’s University and Botanic Gardens.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The College Green area of Belfast is closed due to an incident. Pedestrians and motorists are advised to avoid the area at the time.”

There are no further details.