Belfast City Council accused of excluding residents from Casement Park redevelopment plan

Belfast City Council has been accused of “rubber stamping” Stormont’s redevelopment of Casement Park and excluding local residents from the plan.

The Andersonstown Road stadium is the home of Gaelic games in the city, and its redevelopment is being overseen by the Executive as it is a proposal of “regional significance”.

People Before Profit says the Stormont Infrastructure department is leaving locals out from discussion on issues such as parking and event management.

The department has given the council six weeks until July 22 to respond to the draft Section 76 Planning Agreement negotiated with the applicant, Ulster GAA.

The draft S76 includes clauses relating to the appointment of a stadium manager, travel plan coordinator, event safety manager, event management group and traffic management contractors. There are also clauses regarding economic requirements for employment and ongoing monitoring.

However, at this week’s special meeting of the council’s Planning Committee, Matt Collins of the People Before Profit Party proposed the council defer taking a position on the planning agreement to allow resident’s questions to be answered by the department, before the July 22 deadline.

His proposal fell, and a Sinn Fein proposal to follow the recommendation by council officers to accept the draft Stormont plan for Casement was passed unanimously by the committee.

The council had asked the Infrastructure department to send a representative to answer questions at this week’s council planning meeting, but none were sent. Green councillor Aine Groogan said this was “not acceptable” and added: “They had a week and a half’s notice, they could have mustered up someone for five minutes to take questions.”

Mr Collins said after the meeting: “Today, Belfast City Council Planning committee rubber stamped the department’s planning agreement for Casement Park in a way that I fear has repeated some of the mistakes of the past, by excluding residents from the process.

“The Casement development has been a decade long saga, primarily because of the way the GAA and subsequent Stormont departments have had a cavalier attitude toward residents’ opinions and rights.

“Despite having a month to respond to the department’s plans, Belfast city councillors pushed it through today, even though this agreement has been kept out of the public domain and its contents hidden from residents’ groups in the area.

“The Department for Infrastructure did not even bother to turn up to the meeting to answer councillors’ questions about the agreement and therefore crucial information around residents’ engagement, parking and events management were denied to elected reps and by extension the residents they represent.”

He added: “Everyone wants to see Casement developed, the question has always been whether the size and scale is appropriate for the surrounding area and this will only be resolved through proper engagement with the community, not least the residents in the immediate vicinity."

He called on the Minister for Infrastructure to “immediately meet with the Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents Association and share the new planning agreement with them, so that their voices can be fully heard and allowed to inform the development if it is to go forward.”

Sinn Fein councillor Matt Garrett said the People Before Profit councillor’s points at the committee meeting were “entirely valid”.

He added: “It doesn’t stop his party getting in touch with the department and consulting on the issues he raised. We are being asked to put a corporate response into this which I hope the councillor is part of.”

He added: “We don’t have the framework to go out and consult ourselves. It may hold the process up, it may leave us open to legal challenge should people not be happy with the outcome of such a consultation. The recommendation is to give support to section 76 and all that is included within it.

—“As well as the residents, some of the other stakeholders will be involved, the PSNI, Translink I am confident that they are there to mitigate against negative impacts. Belfast City Council are going to be involved in the management plan.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​