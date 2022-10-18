Belfast City Council apologises after father reveals shocking state of public toilet which included discarded syringes

Belfast City Council has apologised to a father after he took to social media to reveal his children were unable to use a city centre toilet due to it being filled with discarded drug waste.

Dan on Twitter shared several images of the public toilet on Castle Place which showed discarded syringes, tobacco and what appears to have been blood on the floor.

In his post, the father-of-three wrote: “My child needed the toilet in town earlier, public toilets at Castle Place was closest, sort it out.”

The post has received over 750 likes on Twitter so far, with many others taking to the platform expressing their disgust at the state of the toilet.

In a post responding to the tweet, a spokesperson from Belfast City Council confirmed the toilets have now been cleaned and apologised to the man.

"Hi, we’re really sorry this was your experience & appreciate you making us aware,” they said.

“These toilets are cleaned regularly throughout the day but we understand how unpleasant this was, particularly with a young child. These toilets have now been cleaned & the materials safely removed.”

The cleanliness of Belfast city centre has hit the headlines in recent months after a number of councillors expressed concern over the state of the area.

During the summer it was announced a cleansing taskforce was to be established over the perception that the city was “dirty and unclean”.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We are sorry for this poor experience at our automated public toilets on Lombard Street. These toilets are cleaned regularly throughout the day but we understand how unpleasant this was, particularly with a young child.

"Discarded drug paraphernalia has now been removed, and the site has been cleaned and remains open to the public,” the statement continued.

"Our frontline staff work in the city centre daily and will remove discarded drug paraphernalia as part of our cleansing operations. Any incidences of discarded material can be reported by emailing sharps@belfastcity.gov.uk where they are dealt with as soon as possible.

"Council works closely with partner agencies, their outreach teams and the PSNI to develop longer term solutions to address substances misuse and anti-social behaviour in our city centre.”