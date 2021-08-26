Belfast City Council apologises to ‘horrified’ family after Roselawn graveside panic

Belfast City Council has apologised to a traumatised family who had to watch their mother’s white coffin get stuck and covered in mud because the space dug from the grave was not wide enough.

Speaking to the BBC’s Stephen Nolan radio programme, Steven McDonagh said he’s struggling to sleep due to his memories of the shambles made of his mother Maud’s burial at Belfast’s Roselawn Cemetery on April 9.

Mr McDonagh said their grief following his mother’s death at the age of 73 was made worse because the grave was not measured properly - and an incident in which staff attempted to widen the grave in front of the family caused the marble surround to go missing. The family believe it may have been buried in the soil.

When Maud’s grieving family of son Steven along with his siblings Matthew, Angie, Linda and Mandy arrived at Roselawn to see their mother buried in a white coffin alongside Steven’s younger sibling Tucker who died in 2007, they were distressed by what unfolded.

Steven said: “The coffin actually got stuck - they were trying to get the left hand side in, then the right hand side. We were standing very close to the grave and you could see it wasn’t going in. The bottom where the feet are, it tilted down and you could see them panicking because it was stuck.”

The undertakers approached the gravediggers and a dispute ensued, after which Maud’s white coffin was pulled from the too-small grave, where it was stuck.

Steven said: “As it was coming out you heard this crack which was probably one of the handles on the coffin. They forced the coffin out and set it on the side of the grave while one of the other guys went up [to get] the digger down and dig it wider. The coffin was covered in muck and clay and soil. You thought, this just can’t be happening.

“They started to dig it out in front of us while we were standing there horrified. We should have been asked to go somewhere else. There’s no way we should be seeing this, no family should see this. I’m not even sleeping properly because of this.”

Steven said he wants answers as to what happened with the marble surround his mother placed on the grave after her son died. “I’ve had an email from them telling me the surround was unauthorised and they’re taking no responsibility for it,” he said.

Belfast City Council has apologised to the family and said it will continue engaging with them to reach a resolution.