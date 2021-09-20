Belfast City Council confirms chief executive Suzanne Wylie to step down for £250k Jersey role

Suzanne Wylie faced many challenges during her tenure as chief executive, including the fall-out from Bobby Storey’s funeral

Belfast City Council has confirmed its chief executive Suzanne Wylie will be leaving her post to take up a new £250,000-a-year role in Jersey.

Ms Wylie, who has hit the headlines over the council’s handling of Bobby Storey’s funeral and loyalist bonfires, had started her career with the city council in 1988.

She has been appointed chief executive and head of the Public Service for the States of Jersey.

She will take up the role, as revealed by the Belfast Telegraph last week, in the affluent and scenic Channel island in February 2022.

During her time at the city council Ms Wylie started off as an environmental health officer, rising through the ranks to become director of health and environmental services, culminating in the role of chief executive.

Ms Wylie said she was “honoured” to take up her role, adding: “I look forward to being able to lead the civil service there drawing on the experience and skills I have acquired in Belfast over many years.

“However, it is clearly with mixed emotions that I leave Belfast City Council, having spent my entire career there, working with some of the most talented and committed people anywhere, whom I will of course miss.”

She explained that she feels “immensely privileged” to have been chief executive for the last seven years, as well as “grateful to the council and the staff teams for embracing my leadership and for delivering so well for the people of Belfast over that time”.

“The city has witnessed enormous change over the last number of decades and Belfast City Council is a very different organisation to the one that I joined more than 30 years ago; it is focussed on not just providing services to its citizens, but to helping shape the future of the city and its people,” she continued.

“I remain as passionate about Belfast as ever – it’s what drove me over the last seven years. I will always remain a champion and strong advocate for the city even in my new role.”

Last summer Ms Wylie, and the council’s director of city and neighbourhood services Nigel Grimshaw, apologised to eight families denied the same cremation services as Bobby Storey on June 30.

They were not allowed into Roselawn Cemetery while up to 30 friends and relatives of the late IRA leader were granted access, leading to widespread public anger.

The council’s two top officials threatened to resign amidst the controversy over events at Roselawn. They lodged a formal grievance with the city solicitor.

They spoke of the “difficult” summers they routinely faced “in relation to bonfires and the political ramifications of decisions which needed to be made”.

Mr Grimshaw, a former senior PSNI officer, later retired from the council “by mutual agreement”.

The council said that under Ms Wylie’s leadership, Belfast City Council developed an all-party endorsed 25-year plan – the Belfast Agenda with targets to create 46,000 new jobs, regenerate the city, and build 32,000 new homes and address education, job and health inequalities.

The outgoing chief executive has also had an important role in brokering support for the £850m Belfast Region City Deal which will boost innovation, digital transformation, infrastructure and tourism, the council added.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl, said: “On behalf of my fellow councillors, I want to congratulate Suzanne on her new appointment. This is an exciting opportunity and I know Suzanne will bring the same passion and commitment to her new role that she has demonstrated throughout her career to date.

“I wish Suzanne well in her new post and I look forward to working with my fellow councillors and the corporate management team as we continue building on the city’s success.”

Ms Wylie will remain in her current role until January, 2022.

Planning for the appointment of her successor will now begin, the council has said.