Belfast City Council could hike fines for dog fouling following rise in complaints

The number of complaints to Belfast City Council over dog fouling is on the rise, with members set to decide whether to hike fines in a bid to tackle the problem.

During 2021/22, 889 complaints were made. This increased to 1,013 the following year, a rise of 14%.

The council’s people and communities committee held a workshop back in April to discuss the issues and potential solutions.

Now a further report has been prepared for the committee for a meeting next week.

Members had suggested CCTV signs, similar to PSNI speed camera signs, to be used as a deterrent. However, council officers said this would not be feasible.

“We have taken advice, and use of such signage, when we have no CCTV, would mean we would intentionally be misleading the public and it would put us at odds with our own code of conduct,” they said in a briefing report.

“We already use social media as a deterrent by advising of current and future dog fouling patrols.”

Providing bag dispensers for dog mess in certain locations was also explored, but council officers said that in a previous trial of this across four parks “all the dispensers were either destroyed or stolen, another reported that dispensers were ‘robbed’ almost as soon as they were filled and vandalised dispensers are no longer being replaced”.

In addition, such dispensers would cost between £800 and £1,000 each to buy and install.

“We firmly believe that purchasing poo bags is the responsibility of all dog owners, and whilst provision of them at events or during fouling patrols is beneficial, the cost to provide them via dispensers is prohibitive and contradicts the message of responsible dog ownership,” the briefing report added.

Officers said a feasibility study could be carried out with a view to introduce further control orders for dogs on leads, noting that anecdotal evidence indicates that fouling is less likely to happen when a dog is on a lead and “our own dog wardens agree”.

Four options on changes to fines for dog control offences, including fouling, were previously put to councillors.

But they decided to defer the decision to await more information.

These will again be put to the council committee at its next meeting, with the option of increasing the maximum fine from £80 to £200.