Belfast City Council faces key vote on bonfire regulations today

New bonfire regulations for events on council land will be brought forward to Belfast City Council for ratification today.

A motion on the proposed policy was passed last month and sets out a list of new requirements for organisers.

This includes applications requiring public liability insurance, an entertainments licence and risk assessment as well as agreement from the PSNI, Fire Service and the council.

In the past several controversial bonfires have been hosted on council land including Avoniel Leisure Centre and Invery along the Sydenham bypass.

One shocking incident in July saw a 17-year-old boy suffering burns to his face and body at a bonfire at Silverstream Crescent in the Ballysillan area.

Further conditions in the motion means any bonfire would need to be proposed by “a constituted organisation”

Any contentious burning of flags, election posters or effigies will not be permitted under the new rules and will impact on any future applications for bonfires on council land.

The proposal was first introduced by Sinn Fein and received the backing of the SDLP but has been opposed by the Alliance Party and unionists.

The crunch vote to ratify the proposal at the council meeting today is far from certain, with Sinn Fein and SDLP having 24 votes and the combined vote of unionists and the Alliance amounting to 29 votes.

A further seven votes from the Green Party and People Before Profit is likely to have a significant impact.

Last month, DUP Alderman Brian Kingston argued that the “unrealistic” proposals would only serve to increase tensions around bonfires and put council officers in conflict with communities.

“I would dispute that there is an increase in contentious bonfires, it is the opposite. The direction of travel in recent years has been a decrease in contentious bonfires. Only on one occasion did the council have to intervene and remove material this year,” he said.

Alliance councillor Michael Long said: “We are dealing with a small number of contentious bonfires, and the potential with the (Sinn Fein) proposal is we make every bonfire contentious in our city.

“Who is going to give a bonfire public liability insurance? Nobody is going to give anybody that.”

He added: “Certainly we believe there needs to be more and better regulations to move this forward, but I think it is disappointing and unrealistic to go with the Sinn Fein proposal in its current form.

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons commented: “Without wishing to fall into this continual annual loop that we seem to fall into with issues like bonfires and flags, I think we do need to look at how this council treats, allows and views events on its land. It is about council assets and council facilities.”

He said: “We can’t let those monster bonfires, those problem bonfires, continue under the cover of every bonfire. It’s unfair to those who have built bonfires in good faith and in consultation without seeking to cause offence.”

Sinn Fein's group council leader, Ciaran Beattie, said: “We have to have enforcement. If there are dangerous events happening in our parks, without our parks, that are injuring people, and are causing criminal damage, then we have to put some sort of process in place to deal with it. We can’t ignore it. That’s why we need regulation.”