Belfast City Council hears story of local teen girl living with HIV on World AIDS Day

Chief Executive of Positive Life, Jacquie Richardson with the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl. HIV Charity, Positive Life is one of the Lord Mayor’s Mayoral Charities for her time in office.

The words of a 19-year-old girl who grew up in Northern Ireland with HIV were read out at this month’s Belfast City Council meeting.

Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl read the university student’s letter to council colleagues on World AIDS Day (December 1).

In it, ‘Mary’ (real name anonymised) opens up about continuous bullying she endured throughout school, including being told she couldn’t attend sleepovers due to the risk that other children could ‘catch’ HIV from her.

She then details how she to was convinced by societal attitudes that her condition meant certain early death.

HIV is a viral infection caused by type 1 and type 2 HIV retroviruses. It can be transmitted through sexual contact, sharing of HIV-contaminated needles and syringes, and transmission from mother to child before, during, or shortly after birth.

AIDS is the disease that follows after HIV has severely damaged the immune system. It is the most serious stage of the virus and leads to death over time.

Ms Nicholl said she was “absolutely moved” by Mary’s experience, and that she “speaks for so many people across Northern Ireland who have had to endure outdated and harmful attitudes for far too long”.

Jacquie Richardson is the chief executive of Positive Life, a HIV charity whose services Mary has used.

Jacquie said sharing Mary’s story is a “significant gesture for all those impacted by HIV in Northern Ireland”.

"On World AIDS Day we heard the Lord Mayor draw attention towards an issue which goes largely unmentioned – HIV associated stigma. Visibility is absolutely vital to progress and I’m hugely grateful to Kate for taking the lead once again on this issue,” she continued.

“Unfortunately, this letter is but one example of the kind of stigma those impacted by HIV continue to endure each day in Northern Ireland.

“At Positive Life, among our service users we see declining mental health, the breakdown of relationships, and discrimination whether in education, the workplace, accessing health services and even in social settings.

“Mary’s story shows that bullying, stigma, and ignorance continue to be associated with HIV for many, including our young people. This World AIDS Day I’d encourage everyone to reflect on Mary’s story and show people living with HIV that their experience matters.”

The Public Health Agency (PHA) also released figures on World AIDS Day, that show over 1,200 people in NI are currently living with HIV, with 60 new cases identified in 2020.

Dr Gillian Armstrong from the PHA said 98% of those receiving care, and where route of transmission was known, acquired their infection through sexual contact.

“Many people who are living with HIV have no obvious signs or symptoms,” she continued.

“The only way of knowing if you have the virus is by taking a HIV test. It is important not to delay seeking advice and taking this test if you feel you have been at risk.

“People with HIV have a near-normal life expectancy if diagnosed early and treated promptly. Once diagnosed, individuals are less likely to pass on their infection due to treatment and changing their behaviour.”