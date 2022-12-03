Belfast City Council in need of a structural revamp, says Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein said they want to see changes at City Hall to improve efficiency and for transparency reasons

Sinn Fein has called for a “complete overhaul” of how Belfast City Council is managed in terms of accountability and to make savings.

In doing so, the party wants the number of senior council officials to be reduced.

However, the council’s chief executive, John Walsh, has voiced his “disappointment” at the suggestion.

The issue was raised during a meeting of the full council on Thursday night, with Sinn Fein’s Ronan McLaughlin saying it was “imperative” to find savings in light of strained public finances.

He pointed to its corporate management team, which he said is “constantly expanding and more funding allocations are being given to it”.

“I’ve spent my nights looking at the organisational structure of the council and we currently have around 32 positions at director or in and around director level, which is a vast increase on historically where this council has been,” he said.

Sinn Fein councillor Ronan McLaughlin

Mr McLaughlin pointed out that a number of senior posts have been vacant for some time and it must be questioned “what worth they are to the organisation”.

“This is also about accountability and transparency... I actually couldn’t tell you who all sits on the corporate management team,” he added.

His party colleague, councillor Ciaran Beattie, said: “Previously when we’ve looked at making savings we’ve looked at the bottom — the low-hanging fruit — we’ve never looked at the top.

“If we’re talking about accountability and transparency, let’s talk about it from the top down... we don’t see how these decisions [of the corporate management team] are being made, and they’re affecting our communities, the people that live among us, the people that elect us.

“We do need a radical overhaul on how we manage this council... we need to move away from corporate management team looking for consensus among parties, because that is not the job of the management.

“The job of management is to manage this organisation and the people that work for it, it’s not to manage mandates.

“When you start to try to manage mandates, that’s when you’ve crossed the line.”

Mr Beattie added that he doesn’t know what’s said during corporate management team meetings, as no minutes are taken.

“We need a complete overhaul of the management of this council, both for transparency and accountability, but also to look at savings and efficiency,” he said.

John Walsh, Belfast City Council chief executive

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers said his party has been “concerned for some time” about increases in staff.

“It’s getting bigger and people outside are talking to us about it. They’re saying, ‘you wouldn’t get away with that in the private sector, or the community and voluntary sector.

“We need a long, hard look at the structure of Belfast City Council, from the top down,” he said.

Mr Walsh hit out at some of the points raised, telling of his “personal disappointment” about the criticisms of the structure.

He said: “This structure was actually approved by this council a couple of months ago.

“There is nothing unusual about the management of any local government organisation having a chief officer management team.

“There is no effort being made to try to conceal the discussions that happen there.”