Belfast City Council inundated with requests for dual language street signs

Belfast City Council has been inundated with requests for dual language street signs since a policy change in the summer.

The rules for the erection of a street sign in a language other than English changed in July.

Since then the council has received 500 requests for dual language signs — the vast majority of which will be for Irish signs.

Sinn Fein, Alliance, the SDLP, the Green Party, and People Before Profit all support the new policy, while the three unionist parties, the DUP, UUP and PUP, are against it.

The new policy means at least one resident of any Belfast street, or a councillor, is all that is required to trigger a consultation on a second nameplate, with 15% in favour being sufficient to erect the sign. Non-responses will no longer be counted as “against” votes, and there will be an equality assessment for each application.

Up until July, the policy required 33.3% of the eligible electorate in any Belfast street to sign a petition to begin the process, and 66.6% to agree to the new dual language sign on the street.

A council spokesperson said: “The council’s dual language street signs policy was revised in July 2022. Since the new policy went live, there have been over 500 requests for dual language street signs.

“Officers are processing applications on a first-come first-serve basis. We are endeavouring to deal with requests as quickly as possible, and all applicants will be kept advised in relation to the processing of their application.”

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins said: “It is encouraging to see so many requests come in under this new policy.”