Belfast City Council launches pre-loved toys scheme to help families in need

The scheme is aimed at helping struggling families in the run-up to Christmas

Belfast City Council (BCC) has launched a pre-loved toys scheme in the run-up to Christmas in a bid to ease the burden on families during the cost-of-living crisis.

The scheme follows similar moves by neighbouring councils in recent years.

In recent months, BCC officers have been exploring the idea of launching a pilot, which is now live.

Running for three to four weeks, the pilot will accept a range of pre-loved toys at the council’s four recycling centres.

According to BCC briefing documents: “These toys will be stored in the re-use containers, and East Belfast Mission (EBM) — the organisation which currently collects re-use materials from these containers — has agreed to include the pre-loved toys in their collection round.

“The social media campaign will inform the public as to which pre-loved toys are suitable for the scheme and EBM will assess the toys for acceptability for sale and/or onward gifting.

“EBM will store the toys and distribute to the distribution partners/charities. The toys will then be sold at a reduced rate by the distribution partners to members of the public and, dependent upon uptake, they may also be gifted by these parties.

“Distribution partners which have indicated a willingness to participate have established outlets located on main arterial routes such as Newtownards Road (east), Park Centre off Falls Road (west), Antrim Road (north) and Botanic Avenue (south).”

Council officers said, in discussions with neighbouring councils, it was clear that they viewed such schemes as valuable in helping families at a time of year when finances are always tight, as well as being beneficial from a waste perspective.

“At the end of the pilot, the scheme will be evaluated to determine its success and any learning points will be captured and considered in any similar future schemes,” the BCC added.

Alliance Party councillor Ross McMullan said: “Christmas can be a very challenging time for families — it’s a very expensive time of year — and this year in particular we are all acutely aware of the cost-of-living crisis and the added pressure that brings.

“I’m delighted that we are able to deliver this scheme and I’m confident that the people of Belfast will support it if they can. Christmas is about community and this scheme is a great example of community spirit in action.

“It also has the added bonus of reducing the amount of quality toys that are sent to landfill each year, which is a key consideration in supporting our local circular economy.”

For more information on the scheme, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/toyappeal