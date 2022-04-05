Belfast City Council looking to establish Poverty Commission amid cost of living crisis

Belfast City Council is looking at the establishment of a Poverty Commission for the city.

At the recent meeting of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, members were updated on the early stages of the process.

Councillors agreed that officers “continue to engage with partners and those engaged in poverty related initiatives in Belfast to identify how a Poverty Commission could be adapted to work in Belfast.”

The council is currently engaging with the charity Poverty Truth Network, which helps cities determine whether a commission is the right approach for the problem of poverty.

The network recommends a phased approach for a city Poverty Commission. It firstly recommends the establishment of a start-up group to host, develop and facilitate the establishment of the commission.

Then the new body will recruit commissioners – 15 people with lived experience of poverty, and 15 civic/business commissioners, including the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector.

The report states: “These 30 individuals should reflect the demographic make-up of Belfast.”

It adds: “The Belfast Poverty Commission, if established, would be responsible for setting their agenda and their own work.

“The approach is a two to three year commitment, focusing on creating a cultural shift at the level of the individuals and organisations participating as well as at a policy and societal/city level, in terms of changing language and attitudes.

“It’s a deliberate process to build relationships, trust and capacity of those involved in order to understand the issues deeply before moving to solutions and therefore requires the personal commitment of all those who sit on the commission.”

Poverty Commissions are closed after findings, and sometimes reintroduced in cities – Leeds for example has had three Poverty Commissions created by its local authority.