Belfast City Council: Round-up of September's meeting

Motions on the triple lock guarantee, NHS pay and Changing Places toilets were agreed by Belfast City Council during its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

First up was the motion on the triple lock guarantee, which was introduced in 2010 by Westminster to inflation-proof the UK state pension. Tabled by Ulster Unionist councillor Sonia Copeland, the motion called on the council to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, requesting him to honour the triple lock guarantee. It was agreed by all parties unanimously.

Also agreed by all parties was a People Before Profit motion on NHS pay. It asked the council to write to Health Minister Robin Swann and The Executive Office, urging them not to implement the planned 3% pay increase for health workers and for the Executive to instead explore how to fund a more substantial pay lift.

Alliance tabled a motion regarding improving the provision of Changing Places toilets in the city. Changes Places toilets are are larger, accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard facilities. They include equipment such as hoists, changing benches and space for carers. Again, it was unanimously agreed.

Green Party councillor Brian Smyth proposed a motion on 'Rights of Nature', a governance concept that prioritises and provides for nature's right to flourish. It called on the council to, among other measures, hold community workshops and work with the citizens and stakeholders to draw up a 'Declaration for the Rights of Nature for the City'. This motion was referred, without discussion, to BCC's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

Also referred to committee was a Sinn Fein motion which called for the introduction of a rigorous application process for bonfires on council land, followed by a motion requesting the council work alongside trade unions and other relevant bodies to bring forward a plan to implement a four-day working week trial for council workers.

