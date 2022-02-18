Belfast City Council: Sinn Fein accuse DUP of ‘politicising’ Bloody Friday

Heated words were exchanged at Belfast City Council on Friday after the DUP were accused of "politicising" Bloody Friday - one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

The comments were made by Sinn Fein council group leader Ciaran Beattie during a meeting of the council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, when the DUP's Dale Pankhurst tabled a motion calling for a commemoration event to be organised mark the 50th anniversary of the bombing blitz. It passed by 12 votes to seven, despite Sinn Fein objections.

Nine people died and 130 were injured in the IRA bombings in July 1972.

The motion read: “This council remembers with great sadness the horror of the events of 21st July 1972, which became known as ‘Bloody Friday’, when the Provisional IRA exploded over 20 bombs across this city within a period of 80 minutes, resulting in the deaths of nine people and physical injuries to over 130 others. The council commits to providing its citizens with the opportunity to engage in a programme of commemoration but also education, designed to build positive relationships for the future.

"On this 50th anniversary year, the council will reach out to survivors and family members of those killed or injured on ‘Bloody Friday’ through organisations such as the South East Fermanagh Foundation which have supported them, to organise acts of solemn remembrance for all victims and survivors of this atrocity, and to organise other suitable events which will capture our rejection of terrorism in this city, both during ‘The Troubles’ and in the future.”

Mr Pankhurst said he has interviewed some of those impacted to this day by the tragedy, and testimony from the families of the victims would "draw a tear from a stone".

"Bloody Friday is one of the major atrocities of 1972 and of the entire Troubles, and I would also saw it was the largest event in the commercial centre of Belfast in terms of an atrocity," he said.

"One of the bomb attacks that murdered innocent civilians was at the Cavehill Road shop fronts. There was a young boy there, a member of the Belfast Youth Orchestra, Stephen Parker, who was running from shop to shop warning people there was going to be an explosion, quite literally as the fuse on the bomb burned down to its last seconds before it denoted.

"The stories from the parents of Stephen Parker, who was only 14 and was awarded a posthumous medal from bravery, would draw a tear from a stone."

Mr Beattie said if this was a "sincere attempt by the DUP to remember victims then, of course, everyone would welcome it".

"But many see this as a crass attempt by the DUP to use victims for electoral purposes, because if they were sincere about remembering all victims, they could've went back to last month and made a proposal about Bloody Sunday, where 14 people were murdered, on the 50th anniversary," he said.

"They could have gone back to December, the 50th anniversary of when McGurk's Bar was bombed and 15 people were murdered... the DUP don't want to remember some of these events."

Mr Beattie spoke of how a weapon used in the 1992 Sean Graham Bookies massacre - when the UDA murdered five people - was imported from South Africa for a paramilitary group called Ulster Resistance, which was formed in the Ulster Hall "with DUP members in attendance".

Mr Beattie proposed an amendment to the motion, replacing it with a call for the council to designate a day to commemorate all victims in the city.

The SDLP's Brian Heading said it would be better to remember all victims, as singling out one atrocity over another "creates division".

Alliance's Nuala McAllister proposed an amendment adding a line to Mr Pankhurst's motion urging the council to also explore commemorating the victims and survivors of all atrocities in the city during the Troubles.

The Sinn Fein amendment was defeated by a vote, while the original DUP motion, as amended by Ms McAllister, was passed.