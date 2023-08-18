Belfast City Council to conduct internal investigation around 2017 bonfire injunction row

The council said the investigation related to ‘commentary in the media’

An internal investigation into “commentary in the media” around injunctions granted at four bonfire sites in east Belfast back in 2017 has been agreed by the council.

On Friday a short statement was released by Belfast City Council which read: “At the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee on 18th August 2023, members agreed to an internal investigation in relation to commentary in the media around injunctions in 2017.

"A report setting out the parameters of the investigation will be brought back to Committee in due course.”

The statement relates to injunctions which were granted by the High Court to Belfast City Council preventing bonfire materials being brought to and stored at four of its sites in July six years ago.

The move was prompted due to concerns for public safety and prevents materials being brought to Ravenscroft Avenue Car Park, Bloomfield Walkway, Avoniel Leisure Centre Car Park, and Inverary Playing Fields Cregagh Park East.

All four of these sites are in east Belfast, with the injunction at the time preventing anyone from entering the sites "for the purposes of directing, building, organising and/or constructing bonfires and/or providing materials for use on a bonfire".

At the time, the move led to a political back-and-forth between unionists and nationalists on the council, with Sinn Fein welcoming the move while unionists criticised moves to dictate how the Twelfth should be celebrated.