Belfast City Council to debate call for improved female sporting provision

Motion notes concern at lack of capacity and urges audit of needs

Amy Broadhurst (left) of Team Northern Ireland in action against England's Gemma Richardson in the Lightweight final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

A call for improved female sporting provision is set to be debated at Belfast City Council.

It follows a successful Commonwealth Games for Team Northern Ireland, where athletes picked up 18 medals.

The medallists included swimmer Bethany Firth, runner Ciara Mageean and boxers Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst and Carly McNaul.

Following the games, and the Northern Ireland’s women’s football team’s qualification for the European Championships this summer, there have been calls for more opportunities and better facilities for female athletes.

Female representation in sports has been growing in recent years, but still has some way to go.

In 2008 no female boxers made the Olympics and only 34% of those competing in rowing were female. In 2020, there was an even split between men and women representing their countries in rowing, while some 35% of boxers were women.

But looking at female participation in the 12 most popular sports, female membership is an estimated 32%. For football, cricket and rugby it is just 8%.

A motion on the issue has been tabled to go before Belfast City Council’s Business and Standards Committee this week. If approved, it will go before the next meeting of the full council.

The motion reads: “This council also notes with concern a lack of capacity for female sports across the city and resolves to work in partnership with the Department for Communities, Sport NI, the Irish Football Association and any other relevant body to do an immediate and focused audit of female sporting needs across the city in an attempt to have as early data as possible in terms of what is required to meet capacity for female sports across all sporting disciplines.”

Earlier this year, Orlagh Watters, Sport NI’s interim head of sports systems said greater female representation in sports here is needed.

Board membership across sports in Northern Ireland is just 31% female. For coaches this is 25%, for officials 38%, and club membership is 36% female.

“You can’t name one full-time permanent performance director in Ireland. Whenever I looked at the managers for the camogie in Ulster, looked across all the counties, I could find one woman — one woman — leading out these women’s teams,” Ms Watters said.

“In the women’s Premiership teams, of the seven, I could find one woman, Gail Redmond, setting the way with women. We are not represented at that top tier.”

“What I’d love everybody in this room today is to stop and think about what your inherent bias is.

“What is the bias that you’re carrying around? I’ve sat and talked about the camogie teams, the county teams, the rowing teams, the performance directors — can anybody truly imagine an entire women’s backroom team leading out the County Derry football team or the Northern Ireland football team or any of the male equivalents?”

After Northern Ireland’s women’s team made their Euros bow in July, Irish FA boss Patrick Nelson pledged to continue working to progress women’s football here.

He said: “Now it is our job to harness all of this energy and positivity and ensure that we have the pathways available both for girls and boys to enjoy the game and also so that we identify, nurture and develop talent for our future domestic game and international squads.

“Angela Platt has been our director of women’s football for almost a year now and together with her team, and the help of all of us in the association, she will ensure that all aspects of women’s football continue to move forwards and not backwards.”