Belfast City Council to host ‘Day of Reflection’ to acknowledge pain and hurt caused by the Troubles

Council proposes June 21 for annual event which will be held at City Hall

Belfast City Council is set to host an annual ‘Day of Reflection’ to acknowledge the hurt and pain cause by the Troubles.

Councillors will meet today to confirm the decision, with June 21 being proposed for the event.

The idea was first mooted during a committee meeting in February, when the DUP tabled a motion calling for a day to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Friday atrocity.

At the time, there was concern from some members over singling out one atrocity for commemoration and not others.

Sinn Fein’s Ciaran Beattie went further, stating that if the proposal was a “sincere attempt by the DUP to remember victims then, of course, everyone would welcome it”.

“But many see this as a crass attempt by the DUP to use victims for electoral purposes, because if they were sincere about remembering all victims, they could’ve gone back to last month and made a proposal about Bloody Sunday, where 14 people were murdered, on the 50th anniversary,” he said at the time.

“They could have gone back to December, the 50th anniversary of when McGurk’s Bar was bombed and 15 people were murdered... the DUP don’t want to remember some of these events.”

Following some debate, this led to proposals from Alliance’s Nuala McAllister to mark the Bloody Friday anniversary and also have a wider event to mark all the lives lost during the Troubles and the hurt caused.

The issue was discussed again at a council meeting back in March, with party group leaders subsequently agreeing that the council should host the Day of Reflection within City Hall, which would be open to members of the public.

“The format for the day could include aspects such as poetry reading, music, quiet time and some form of physical animation,” a BCC briefing paper states.

“Party group leaders were in agreement that the most suitable date for a Day of Reflection was June 21, whereby the council would participate in the wider Day of Reflection and that officers would engage and consult with Healing Through Remembering (a cross-community group working on dealing with the legacy of the conflict) who would promote the day.

“Members may also wish to agree that the City Hall be illuminated in appropriate colours to mark the private Day of Reflection on June 21, 2022.

“Yellow is the brand colour currently used for the Day of Reflection.”

The DUP group leader in Belfast, Brian Kingston, welcomed the news.

“The was some debate about what format the day should take. Our view is that it should not be led by elected representatives and it should be a day where people can bring their own thoughts, potentially to a room in City Hall set up for the day,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. This would need to be done sensitively.

“Not in an empty room, but perhaps there can be some items there that can help people reflect on the horror of the Troubles, the lives that were lost and the destruction caused.

“It could perhaps be similar to a prayer room.

“We have a room downstairs in City Hall dedicated to that period in our history, where it has depictions of people’s recollections of events where loved ones were lost.

“They don’t go into the detail of who they were, or who was responsible, which in a way makes it generic, so everyone can relate to it.

“There has also been some debate as to the potential involvement of church figures.

“Some parties were not too keen on that, but we certainly feel there should be some role in the day for church figures.”