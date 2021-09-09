Belfast City Council to look at creating new BMX tracks across city

Action from the Cycling BMX Racing semi finals at the Ariake Urban Sports Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Belfast City Council is to look at opportunities for creating new BMX tracks across its parks in the city.

At the council’s People and Communities Committee this week, elected members noted a surge in demand for the tracks, boosted by the success of the new BMX events during the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Councillors during the committee granted approval for Cycling Ulster to have priority use over the BMX track at Ormeau Park to upgrade it for “more structured training and sports development activities”. The Ormeau track will be closed to the public for limited hours during the upgrade.

Sinn Fein Councillor for Black Mountain, Steven Corr, welcomed the upgrade but said interest in BMX track facilities was growing across the city.

He said: “Since the Tokyo Olympics, there has been a massive surge in urban sports. Undoubtedly it is taking off in the rest of the city, we have a massive amount of young skateboarders and BMX people.”

He told council officers: “We would like something back to see where else these facilities are currently in the city. Speaking very parochially, I would love to see something like this in the Falls Park, and I’m sure other members would like to see this BMX facility in different parts of the city, rather than just on the Ormeau Road.

“But let’s see if this can be rolled out across the city. Let’s see what we have at the moment, and take it from there. I would imagine at the moment there isn’t a great provision for it.”

The committee agreed for a report to be made on the full extent of current facilities for urban sports on public property, and with initial suggestions on new facilities.