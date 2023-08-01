Belfast City Council to reduce ‘alarming’ temporary agency worker bill

Belfast City Council is to review its use of temporary workers after a councillor described a temporary agency worker contract from City Hall as “alarming.”

At the most recent full meeting of Belfast City Council, Chief Executive John Walsh told councillors he was “working very hard” to reduce the amount of agency workers and promised to commission a report looking into City Hall’s outsourced temporary staff.

At the meeting, councillors agreed to insist that temporary contract workers employed by the council receive the same terms and conditions of maternity leave, bereavement pay, and annual sick leave as that of council employed staff.

Minutes from the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee show that in the latest round of competitive tenders, £8million will go to a self-regulatory organisation on a two year contract for “the provision of a wide range of temporary agency workers to support business operations across the council”.

People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins said at the meeting: “The council has agreed to allocate up to £8million over the next two years to C Sheridan, to ‘support business operations’ across the council.

“I think that is quite an alarming figure given other allocations to other private contractors. This dwarfs all the other contracts we are handing out this month in the council.

“For me, the council should strive to be an employer which doesn’t seek to employ private contractors or outsource.”

He added: “The council is a living wage employer – are we stipulating that temporary agency staff brought in should be paid the same as those employed by the council?

“Are agency staff entitled to the same terms and conditions, protections, maternity leave, bereavement pay, annual sick leave?

“Are we stipulating that we expect certain standards to be met if we are employing agency staff?”

Chief Executive John Walsh confirmed temporary workers are paid the same as council employees, at the living wage or higher.

Mr Collins added: “Then I want to propose that we do make the stipulation that we expect the same terms and conditions in terms of maternity leave, bereavement pay, annual sick leave.

“I have been contacted by constituents in my area, who aren’t employed by the council through agency staff, but who are employed in the civil service.

“And it appears there is a worrying trend across all of our public services, and in our council too, concerning the growth of employment from private contractors.

“From a business (perspective) it makes no sense. Obviously, you have to pay a third party – a recruitment agency has to make money – so it makes far more economic sense for the council to employ staff in-house.

“I believe we should strive to bring inhouse any employee who is employed through a recruitment agency.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin: “We get updates in the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee every quarter, and thankfully they are going down, but there is a business case there for bringing in-house temporary workers. I support Councillor Collins 100%.”

The Chief Executive said: “I would be happy to bring in a report back on these issues, because obviously I have to have conversations with those providers.

“I do give an undertaking personally that we are working very hard to drive agency figures down.

“Where there is persistent use of agencies, then we will be looking at the recruitment of permanent staff, in order to avoid that scenario.”