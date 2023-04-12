Belfast City Council to set aside £4m in bid to co-host Euro 2028 finals

West Belfast's Casement Park will be able to host 34,000-plus fans when it is redeveloped. Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

Belfast councillors have agreed to set aside £4 million from city coffers as part of a bid to co-host the Euro 2028 football tournament.

In a private committee level meeting away from the public and press, elected members approved the future allocation of £4m toward the costs of hosting the Euros, as part of the UK and Republic of Ireland bid.

It comes after west Belfast’s Casement Park was officially made part of the UK and Ireland’s final bid on Wednesday.

Casement is in the process of being redeveloped and, when completed, will be able to welcome 34,000-plus fans.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is also included in the final bidding list, however Croke Park – previously on the preliminary list – has been dropped from the final bidding list by the associations.

Minutes from Belfast City Council’s (BCC) Strategic Policy and Resources meeting reveal councillors noted the details of the officer report and gave approval for the council to sign the legally binding host city guarantees associated with the bid.

Read more Casement Park can be Northern Ireland’s field of dreams at the Euro 2028 finals

The minutes stated councillors “granted approval for BCC to act as the lead on all matters [as far as council responsibility lies] associated with the host city requirements, including governance, budget, marketing, volunteering, mobility, transport, including associated risk.”

The minutes added: “The Director of Economic Development provided the Committee with an update regarding a UK and Ireland bid to host the European Football Championships in 2028 and sought approval to sign a number of legal binding documents relating to Belfast potentially being a host city for five group matches during the European Football Championships in 2028.

“The final bid is to be submitted by the central bid team to Uefa by April 12, 2023.

“The central bid team required all regional final bid documents and associated guarantees and contracts with them no later than March 24, to allow for final collation and review prior to submission.”

The tournament is scheduled to be played from June to July 2028.

The host, which will be either a shared bid from the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, or Turkey, is expected to be chosen in September 2023.

Countries must submit a bid with 10 stadiums, one of which must have 60,000 seats, another (preferably two) must have 50,000 seats, four must have 40,000 seats and three must have 30,000 seats.

For Belfast, the proposed stadium is Casement Park, with redevelopment to take the stadium to a proposed capacity of 34,578.

Other cities involved in the bid are Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

There was a shortlist of 14 cities in this bid; this was reduced to 10 in the bid this month.

Speaking on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the bid said: “We are delighted that our Government Partners are fully committed to hosting Uefa Euro 2028. They have signed the relevant tournament guarantees and will ensure the event is fully supported.

"This will create a welcoming, exciting and safe football experience that players and fans will enjoy in every city and every game.”