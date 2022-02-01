Belfast City Council: Union flag will not be flown to mark Prince Andrew's birthday

Check out our live blog below to see how the meeting unfolded

Belfast City Council has agreed not to fly the Union flag at City Hall to mark Prince Andrew's birthday later this month.

This issue was discussed during the ratification of the minutes of last month's meeting of BCC's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee during the February full council meeting on Tuesday evening.

At a committee meeting last month, a majority of councillors voted against flying the flag to mark the occasion, after a judge ruled last month that the a civil sex assault lawsuit against the duke should proceed.

Under council rules, the Union flag is flown at City Hall on a number of designated days each year, which are determined by the UK Government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Alliance Councillor Nuala McAllister proposed changing the designated flag-flying day from the duke's birthday on February 19 to July 1 for the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

She said councillors have a moral duty to think of victims and flying the flag for Prince Andrew's birthday is "not appropriate".

DUP Councillor Brian Kingston seconded the proposals, stating his party original opposed it in order to protect the number of designated flag-flying days at City Hall.

The SDLP's Donal Lyons said the moves towards agreement on the issue were welcome and the council needed to send a message to the women and girls in Belfast. He added that the flying the flag on the duke's birthday would have been a "seriously retrograde step".

Ms McAllister's proposals were passed, without a vote.

Check out our live blog below to see how the meeting unfolded: