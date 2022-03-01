Belfast City Council voices opposition to Russian invasion of Ukraine

The topic was discussed at Tuesday evening’s monthly meeting of the full council.

While all parties sent their solidarity to the people of Ukraine and hit out at Putin’s actions, People Before Profit also criticised the expansion of Nato as “heightening tensions” in the region.

Sinn Fein's Caoimhin McCann said: "Like all across the political spectrum, we in Sinn Fein send our solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

The DUP's Dean McCullough branded Russia's invasion as an "attack on democracy and freedom", while the SDLP's Seamus de Faoite slammed the UK's approach around Ukrainian refugees. He criticised the Government for only letting in Ukrainian refugees who already have a close family member living in the UK.

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins said Putin's actions need to be opposed and condemned, but he also hit out at the expansion of Nato for contributing to the tensions in the region.

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers proposed the council call on the people of Northern Ireland to donate all they can to the people under attack in Ukraine and refugees. Deputy Lord Mayor Tom Haire, who was chairing the meeting, said he would get the council to send out a media statement urging citizens to donate.

Mr Collins took issue with the expansion of Nato, stating: "Ultimately, the conflict we are seeing in Ukraine is, at it's heart, a conflict between two reactionary imperialist blocs. We can't be one-sided in opposing imperialism, occupation and aggression... Vladimir Putin isn't the only reactionary force in that region.

"What has been missing from the commentary around Ukraine is the role of Nato expansion and the role of further potential Nato aggression being meted out in that region going forward. Nato expansion has been key in heightening tensions in that region."

The DUP's David Brooks said he is proud that anti-tank weapons built in Belfast are being shipped to the Ukrainian Army and criticised Mr Collins' comments on Nato.

Meanwhile, motions on the planned closure of the Saint Vincent de Paul Mountainview Centre childcare facility in Turf Lodge and the work of the Samaritans charity during the pandemic were passed by councillors.

Tabled by Councillor John Kyle, the Samaritans motion reads: “This council commends and recognises the extraordinary efforts of the Samaritans during the period of Covid-19 and beyond. The ability of the volunteers to react quickly and effectively during the pandemic and to continue to offer support to anyone who needs a listening ear day or night, 365 days a year is to be commended."

The motion on the Mountainview Centre in Turf Lodge, tabled by Mr Collins, reads: "The council believes the closure of this service will have a negative impact on families in west Belfast. This council also expresses concern that several staff will face redundancy as a result of this closure.

"Given the recent spiralling cost of living, and the inability for working class families to access affordable childcare, it is imperative that this centre remains open to provide after schools services and creche facilities at an affordable rate for parents.

"The council resolves to convene an urgent cross-party meeting, reaching out to both the Education and Communities Ministers and their officials, as well as council officers and staff of the Mountainview Centre, in order to explore the possibility of keeping the doors of this invaluable service open."

