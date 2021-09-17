Belfast City council will ask public to vote on name of new bridge crossing River Lagan

Members of the public will be asked to name a new bridge crossing Belfast’s River Lagan that opens today.

The 83m foot and cycle bridge connects Lagan Towpath to Annadale Embankment at Stranmillis.

It is one of the key elements of the £5.2m Lagan Gateway project, which has already seen the existing Stranmillis Weir refurbished and a new navigation lock installed, giving boats better access to other parts of the river.

A public vote on a shortlist of names for the new bridge will be held later this year.

Details will be announced on Belfast City Council’s website and social media when the voting opens.

Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, said: “Walking and cycling are more popular than ever, so the opening of this bridge is very timely.

“This beautiful part of Belfast is already extremely popular, so it is hoped that the new bridge will help to significantly reduce congestion on the Lagan Towpath by opening up the other side of the river.

“As well as improving connections between communities in south Belfast, we believe that the bridge and wider improvements to the area will help attract people from further afield and boost the local economy in the longer term.

“In the near future, we also hope to develop pathways to Belvoir Forest Park, making it much more accessible for people on foot or bike who may not otherwise consider visiting it.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon also welcomed the launch, saying: “It is a fabulous new asset for Belfast and beyond which will open up the beauty of the Lagan for locals and visitors, and in due course could become a key element linking communities in south Belfast to the city centre.

“We deliver so much more for our citizens when we work together.”