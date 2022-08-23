Belfast City Council workers set to receive cost-of-living support payments

More than 2,000 Belfast City Council (BCC) workers are set to receive extra financial support to help deal with cost-of-living pressures.

Subject to ratification at next week’s meeting of the full council, workers will receive two payments of £666 each.

It has also been agreed, in principle, to also give the payments to agency workers hired by the council.

The decision was made during a behind-closed-doors portion of a meeting of BCC’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee last week.

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson welcomed the move.

“I am very glad that the council will offer workers facing the cost-of-living crisis a payment to support them through the winter months. In the absence of serious intervention from Stormont to protect people during this crisis, these payments could be a lifeline,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I am deeply uncomfortable, however, that staff who are employed through an agency were not considered for this payment. In recent months I have raised a host of issues faced by agency workers in the council and this latest move to exclude them from vital support is a disgrace.

“Agency workers who do the same job as their colleagues and who, in many cases, have worked on agency contracts for years deserve better from the council. These workers are facing the same cost-of-living crisis and deserve the same support. I am very glad that my proposal to extend the payment to agency staff was agreed to in principle and I am calling on all parties to support this demand going forward.”

BCC said: “An update on engagement with trade unions was heard by elected members at council’s Strategic and Policy Resources Committee meeting on Friday.

“As this formed part of the restricted items, we can’t comment further on this at present. All items from the meeting are subject to ratification at the next full council meeting, which will be on Thursday, September 1, at 6pm.”

The news comes as BCC is in negotiations with trade unions over pay and conditions. Sources have said potential strike action is “on the table”, but talks to reach an agreement are ongoing.

Around 2,500 workers are employed by BCC and many of these are union members, represented by Unite, GMB, Nipsa and SIPTU.

Full strike action would impact a range of services and see the possible closure of some council venues, such as parks and public toilets. Services affected could include street cleansing teams, refuse collection and pest control.

There have been fears of industrial action by councils across Northern Ireland. However, strike action by employees of Mid Ulster District Council was halted last week after a pay deal was agreed.

More than 1,000 workers at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are currently on strike, while talks between trade unions and council bosses at other local authorities are ongoing.

Following the news that a pay deal was struck for Mid Ulster council workers last week, trade union GMB said in a statement: “As a result of the collective discussions with all three unions, GMB and Nipsa will now recommend the offer to their members.

“Unite has a mandate to accept the offer and suspend the current industrial action by its members,” the statements read.

“The local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by two points over two years and also includes an improved one-off cost-of-living payment of £750.”