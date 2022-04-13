Belfast City councillors to be asked whether to give themselves a pay increase

Belfast councillors will later this week be asked to agree to give themselves a pay increase.

The news comes a week before rates bills will start being issued to residents, who are already dealing with a cost of living crisis.

If passed, the Belfast City Council’s (BCC) move would see the basic allowance for councillors rise from £15,486 a year to £15,757, while the special responsibility allowance for some representatives, such as the chairs of committees, would also increase.

Under the proposed scheme of allowance for 2022/23, the chairs of committees — except for the Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Shareholders' Committee — would see their pay increase from £5,460 to £5,555.54 per annum.

Deputy chairs would see their allowance increase from £2,730 to £2,777.77, on top of the basic allowance for councillors.

Belfast Lord Mayor is paid £34,800 each year, while the Deputy Lord Mayor is paid £6,250, in addition to their basic allowance. These rates are not set to change in 2022/23. The allowance for Belfast's High Sheriff (£6,250) will also remain unchanged.

Last month, Stormont's Department for Communities issued revised maximum limits for basic and special responsibility allowances for councils. The circular advised councils that they may pay to members a maximum of £15,757 each year. Councillors also receive travel expenses.

This Friday, members of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee will be asked whether or not to agree to these increases.

According to the council's proposed scheme of allowances for 2022/23: “A basic allowance is intended to recognise the time commitment of all councillors, including such inevitable calls on their time as meetings with officers and constituents and approved duties.

“Basic allowance is also intended to cover incidental costs incurred by councillors in their official capacity, such as the use of their homes and the cost of any telephone calls, including mobile phone calls.

“If a councillor ceases to be a councillor before the end of his or her term of office, payment of the allowance will cease and a pro rata calculation will be made to ensure that the councillor receives the correct amount of allowance.

“If necessary, an adjustment for under or over payment may be made to ensure that the final payment is correct, and the council reserves the right to recover any overpayments of basic allowance.”

John O’Connell, chief executive of the right-wing TaxPayers' Alliance, said: “Taxpayers are fed up of seeing councils hike rates whilst simultaneously voting to increase their own pay.

“Given the cost of living crisis, now is not the time to be awarding local politicians excessive payments.

“If Belfast councillors want to ease the burden on hard-pressed households, they must keep down their taxpayer-funded allowances.”

The news comes after it emerged some 45 council employees in Northern Ireland received pay packages worth more than £100,000 in the last financial year. BCC's chief executive — who until recently was Suzanne Wylie — received the largest pay packet of all NI council bosses in 2020/21 at £170,288. This includes national insurance and pension contributions.

A report by the Taxpayers' Alliance also showed that Belfast, Ards and North Down and Antrim and Newtownabbey councils each had the highest number of employees earning over £100,000 at six. The majority of Northern Ireland's other councils had four employees earning over £100k.

This week also saw Antrim and Newtownabbey approve a pay rise for councillors, while Mid and East Antrim Borough council has also been criticised for agreeing a 1.5% pay rise for its chief executive and senior officers.