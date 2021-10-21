Belfast City Hall centenary illumination scrapped as ‘partition of Ireland nothing to celebrate’ says Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie has said “the partition of Ireland is nothing to celebrate” as a proposal by unionists and the British government to illuminate Belfast City Hall for Northern Ireland's centenary has been scrapped.

It was intended the city landmark would be illuminated in blue and green lights under plans by the Northern Ireland Office to mark the 100th anniversary of NI’s foundation.

Other buildings across the UK are to be lit up on Friday evening for the event, however Belfast City Hall was not following this, after an "administrative error" meant an event to mark the 40-year decriminalisation of homosexuality in the region was already being commemorated.

Councillor Ciaran Beattie said: "The motivation to illuminate Belfast City Hall to celebrate partition is entirely political and triumphalist, it would have an adverse impact on those from an Irish nationalist background in the city.

"Those involved in proposing illuminating Belfast City Hall to celebrate partition consciously disregarded the procedures, which outline clearly that there must agreement in the Strategic, Policy and Resource Committee to illuminate the building for an issue of a contentious nature.

"Further, the proposal to illuminate Belfast City Hall was not included in the Council's Decade of Centenary's programme agreed by all parties.”

The DUP councillor Brian Kingston accused Sinn Fein of showing “no respect” for the unionist identity.

A council spokesperson had earlier said: “The Party Group Leaders have agreed the alternative date for lighting up City Hall to mark the NI centenary, and that it will be tomorrow [Thursday] night. It will be lit blue and green.”

However, on Thursday afternoon the council issued an updated statement confirming the plans for the building to be lit were no longer to take place.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: “The decision to illuminate City Hall was subject to a call in this morning. An initial legal opinion indicates the call in has merit. As a result of this the illuminate will not be proceeding.”

The provision for “calling in” a decision by the council comes into place if 15% of members raise an objection to a decision on the grounds it either “was not arrived at after a proper consideration of the relevant facts” or would “disproportionately affect adversely any section of the inhabitants” of the city.

The decision will be examined by a council lawyer.

While Sinn Fein have admitted to rejecting the move, it is not clear whether other party councillors also objected to the illumination of the building.

However, DUP councillor Brian Kingston has accused Sinn Fein of solely being behind the move.

"Despite Sinn Fein using "call-in" to prevent the lighting of City Hall this eve for NI Centenary, the DUP will continue to push for this to be done on nearest possible date,” he said.

“SF [Sinn Fein] show no respect for the Unionist identity nor the democratic wishes of the Council & the people of NI.”

Former DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly tweeted: “This is not on, and deeply sectarian. The centenary matters hugely to a significant swathe of the community here.

"The legitimacy of Northern Ireland and the continued existence based on consent was agreed in the agreements.”

TUV North Belfast candidate Ron McDowell added that if Sinn Fein “called in” the decision to stop the illumination, “it will cement the feeling of disconnect between the Unionist people of Belfast and their council”.

Meanwhile, Parliament buildings at Stormont will also not be lit up on Friday after no consensus among the parties was reached.

MLAs who sit on the Assembly Commission – which has responsibility to agree special lighting of the building in exceptional circumstances – were unable to agree on the plan.

An Assembly spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Assembly Commission has a special lighting policy in place which deals with extraordinary requests for lighting Parliament Buildings.

"All requests under this policy are agreed by consensus by members of the Assembly Commission.

"On this occasion, there was no consensus to approve lighting Parliament Buildings on 22 October.”