Belfast City Hall opens book of condolence for victims of Creeslough tragedy

A book of condolence at City Hall for the victims of Friday’s tragedy in Creeslough, Donegal. The book is available for members of the public to sign in the reception area of City Hall.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, signs a book of condolence at City Hall for the victims of Friday’s tragedy in Creeslough, Donegal (Photo credit: Belfast City Council)

The book will be available for members of the public to sign to pay their respects to the victims of the tragedy, where 10 people lost their lives following an explosion at an Applegreen petrol filling station in Co. Donegal.

Belfast City Council announced the book will open at 12.30pm and will be opened by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black.

The book will be located in the reception area of Belfast City Hall.

"The people of Belfast will join me in expressing our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence to the families and community of Creeslough and all those affected by this terrible tragedy on Friday. My thoughts and prayers are with them all during this time of immense grief” said Lord Mayor Black.

“I also want to thank all the emergency services from Donegal and here who worked under such traumatic circumstances in the search and recovery operation.” A book of condolence will also be available for the public to sign at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s Downshire Civic Centre, and Downpatrick and O’Hagan House.

“Like everyone across this island I feel a great sense of shock and pain for the people of this beautiful peaceful corner of Ireland. The scale of the tragedy that has unfolded is beyond comprehension” said chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage.

In addition. the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy announced opened an online book of condolence for the citizens of Dublin to extend their sympathies and to allow people pay tribute to the ten people who died.

On Sunday, it was confirmed 10 people had lost their lives in the explosion.

They were named as Jessica Gallagher (24), Robert Garwe (50) and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, James O’Flaherty (48), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49), Leona Harper (14).

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Emergency services in Northern Ireland who rushed to the scene and have been praised for their actions.

On Sunday Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill attended a vigil Mass in the village alongside party chief Mary Lou McDonald.

“I extend my condolences and my heartfelt sympathy to all those families and friends who have lost a loved one in this awful tragedy."

“For many, their grief has been compounded by the long hours of anxious waiting. I can only imagine the pain and distress they have been going through. I wish all those who have been injured, some seriously, a full recovery” said Ms O’Neil.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his “heart goes out to Cresslough.”

Speaking on The Nolan Show on Monday morning, Sir Jeffrey said “There are similar local supermarkets (in my constituency) and you can only imagine if something like this had happened somewhere like Moira or Hillsborough, and you can only image the tragedy.”

"Our heart goes out to Cresslough, and to that community and those families who this morning are contemplating of the awfulness of what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with each and every one of them”