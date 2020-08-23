Belfast City Hall turns blue in tribute to tragic teen Noah Donohoe

Belfast City Hall was lit up blue on Sunday as an act of solidarity with the mother of Noah Donohoe and her quest for answers following his tragic death.

The city landmark was lit up to raise awareness of the campaign launched by Fiona Donohoe, the mother of the 14-year-old found dead in a storm drain six days after going missing in north Belfast in late June.

Noah's disappearance on June 21 led to a huge search effort that included hundreds of volunteers taking to the streets to find him. His body was found on June 27 in the storm drain close to Northwood Road. A post mortem revealed he drowned.

His mother last week launched a MyNoah social media campaign to maintain awareness of what happened to the teenager, and to seek more answers following his disappearance and death.

"I just need people to see that the time they have invested in searching for him and wanting answers... it's a platform for Noah to sing out - and he couldn't sing - he was in the choir, he was such an enthusiastic wee boy, but he hadn't a note in his head," Ms Donohoe said in a video message.

"But, my god, he really gave everything to life and that's why I want people to give as much as they can until we get answers - it's all about getting the answers." The Tinnies sculpture in Strabane, Ms Donohue's home town, also was lit up blue this past weekend in support of the campaign.