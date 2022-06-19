Belfast City Hall’s Sunday closure branded ‘strange’ as councillor issues tourism appeal

Michael Long has called for the building to be opened on Sundays.

Belfast is at risk of losing visitors because City Hall is closed on Sundays, according to a former Lord Mayor.

While the grounds are open, the building itself and its popular exhibition have both been closed on Sundays throughout the pandemic.

Despite the easing of restrictions in recent months, they still remain shut on Sundays.

Alliance Party councillor Michael Long took to social media to raise his concerns, describing the “locked gates” that greet those visiting the building at the heart of Northern Ireland’s capital.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Long – who stood down as Lord Mayor at the start of the month – said the closure of the landmark “doesn’t send a great message” to the thousands who regularly disembark from cruise ships.

Mr Long said the response when he raised the issue at a committee meeting was “positive” and said concerns about staffing if the building opened could be addressed.

“We have moved out of lockdown and yet we still seem to have a position that the City Hall is closed for tourists on Sunday,” he said.

“The comeback I got was that there were issues about staffing and the availability of staff.

“I could understand that about tour guides within City Hall. But in terms of just opening the building to allow people into the exhibition for example, or to allow people to walk inside the building – which is full of tourists every day – it seems strange Belfast City Council is sending this message.

“The only facilities that are open on a Sunday is St George’s Market. That is one place they will go on a Sunday morning, but there are very few other options.

“Whenever there are concerns about the city centre, trying to get it revitalised and trying to get people back into the city centre after lockdown, I really think the council should be taking the lead on moving this forward by having our own building open for people.

“We have a fantastic exhibition telling the history and story of Belfast. It seems strange we cannot manage to get staffing in to get that done.

“I stressed at the meeting on Friday that we need to make this a priority.”

Recent months have seen questions raised about revitalising Belfast in the wake of the pandemic, with particular concerns over litter prompting the creation of a ‘Cleansing Task Force’ to report back on recommendations to deal with the problem.

The Alliance councillor suggested the key to dealing with the issue – and other concerns such as anti-social behaviour – is to ensure there are more reasons for tourists to spend time in the city.

“It doesn’t send a great message out to a tourist if you come into a city and it is closed for a day,” he added.

“A lot of people come to Belfast for city breaks at the weekend and one of the two days of the weekend the City Hall is closed, it just doesn’t make sense to me.

“There have been concerns about the city centre, cleanliness and anti social behaviour. What we need to do is make sure there are more people in the city centre, that would address some of those concerns.”

Mr Long served as Belfast’s Lord Mayor for three weeks in May, after stepping in for his Alliance colleague Kate Nicholl when she was elected to Stormont.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “As we continue our operational recovery post-Covid, we are regularly reviewing the operational areas within City Hall.

"Full recovery is dependent on recruiting staff to cover a seven-day operation and a recruitment exercise is currently underway. We recognise the reopening of City Hall at weekends is a priority, and officers are working to expedite this, within our operational recovery plan.”