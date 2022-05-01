Belfast City Marathon 2022: Paul Pollock and Gladys Ganiel crowned men and women’s winners

Belfast runner Paul Pollock has won the men’s race in this year’s Belfast City Marathon with Gladys Ganiel winning the female race.

The pair were widely tipped as favourites ahead of the race.

The win in the 40th Mash Direct Belfast Marathon caps off a remarkable time for Pollock, with his wife expecting the birth of their child who was due on Saturday.

The 35-year-old two-time Olympic marathon runner competes with the Annadale Striders club.

He finished eight minutes and 44 seconds ahead of second-placed Conor Gallagher from St Malachy's in Belfast.

The 35-year-old doctor competed in the Olympics in Rio in 2016 and also Tokyo last August and was only a late entry into this year’s marathon after dropping out of the Rotterdam race due to injury.

In addition he finished an outstanding 21st in the Moscow World Championships in 2013 and also recorded a time of 2.10.25 in Valencia at the end of 2019 which places him fourth in the Irish All-Time list.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 1st May 2022 - General view of the start of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon at Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 1st May 2022 - General view of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Pacemaker Press 01-05-2022: Thousands of runners pictured taking part in the 2022 Belfast City Marathon, as it returns to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years. The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October. The marathon was first held in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th year. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 1st May 2022 - General view of the start of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon at Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Sunday 1st May 2022 - General view of the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

North Belfast woman Ganiel came into the race in good form following her bronze medal run in last October’s marathon, where she finished behind local Armagh winner Fionnuala Ross.

Gladys Ganiel. Credit: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sunday’s win will be especially pleasing having suffered some injury struggles coming into the previous race involving a sore hip.

The university lecturer has had an illustrious career over the years where she has enjoyed a series of impressive performances close to her PB of 2.36.40 in Dublin in 2019 at the age of 42.

She excelled for Northern Ireland in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014 where she finished 12th in 2.40. Four years later, she was unlucky to miss out on Rio Olympics selection.