Belfast City Marathon 2022: Road closures and travel advice as race begins

The Belfast City Marathon is back to its traditional May Bank Holiday date on Sunday and thousands of runners have set off from the Stormont Estate.

Crowds were gathering in east Belfast for the last several hours with the road normally reserved for the Stormont politicians instead filled with thousands of runners, joggers and walkers.

Plenty are setting off on the gruelling race in a bid to raise money for charity, while for others it’s simply for the fun of running.

It’s also a landmark day for the race itself, celebrating 40 years since the first marathon took place in 1982 and fitting given the return to its normal slot for the first time in three years as a result of the pandemic.

The 26.2 mile-long (42.1 km) race will take runners across east, north, west and south Belfast, before finishing in Ormeau Park, with a number of roads across the route closed for motorists during the morning and up until around 4.30pm.

Full list of closures and diversions:

The area around Stormont and Upper Newtownards Road will be closed to through traffic between approximately 6am – 10.30am, as the runners make their way towards Beersbridge, Castlereagh and Montgomery Road areas.

A full road closure will then be in place on the Ravenhill Road (Albertbridge Road to Ormeau Embankment) from 7am – 11.30am.

Some disruption can be expected in the city centre approximately between 8.30am – 12.30pm with full road closures in place on Chichester Street, Wellington Place, May Street, Donegall Square and Howard Street areas.

Some further disruption can be expected on the Boucher Road (Tates Avenue to Stockmans Lane) with a full road closure between 8am – 1.30pm approximately, as runners make their way onto Lislea Drive and Lisburn Road, marking their marathon halfway point.

Another point where disruption can be expected is in the Andersonstown Road and Falls Road areas with lane closures and full road closures in place from approximately 9.30am – 2pm.

Full road closures will also be in place at approximately 9.30am – 3pm from Lanark Way, Crumlin Road and Antrim Road areas with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on North Queen Street.

Some disruption again in the city centre as runners take on the final stretch of the marathon from Donegall Quay onto Oxford Street and Lanyon Place (full road closure 9.30am – 3pm).

Runners will make their way up Ormeau Road to the Rosetta Roundabout and complete their journey down Ravenhill Road, onto Ormeau Embankment for the finish at the Ozone Tennis Centre, Ormeau Park.

Translink have also confirmed they will be running some additional trains to get runners and spectators to the start line.