Belfast City Marathon: Extra train services added for runners and spectators for May event

Extra train services are being added to timetables by Translink to accommodate more visitors for the 2022 Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon in May.

Official transport partner Translink confirmed a new timetable for Sunday, May 1.

The marathon begins at 9am from Stormont Estate, inclusive of the Marathon, Team Relay and 8 Mile Walk events.

John Thompson, Health and Safety Manager at Translink, said: “Translink has been a long-term supporter of this great event and we’re pleased to be able to help race goers get safely to the start line relaxed and on time without the stress and hassle of driving and parking thanks to these additional services.

“We wish everyone good luck in their on-going training and success on the big day whether you’re walking, running as part of a relay or taking on the challenge of the full route.”

Translink has confirmed the following additional trains operating across Northern Ireland on Sunday May 1:

Coleraine 0620-Ballymoney 0631-Cullybackey 0650-Ballymena 0656-Antrim 0710-Mossley West 0722

Arrive Belfast Lanyon Place 0733

Newry 0648-Portadown 0710-Lurgan 0717-Moira 0724-Lisburn 0733

Arrive Belfast Lanyon Place 0745

Larne Harbour 0651-Larne Town 0655-Whitehead 0706-Downshire 0713-Carrickfergus 0716-Clipperstown 0718-Trooperslane 0722-Greenisland 0725-Jordanstown 0728-Whiteabbey 0732

Arrive Belfast Lanyon Place 0740

Bangor 0715-Bangor West 0719-Carnalea 0721-Helen’s Bay 0725-Seahill 0728-Cultra 0721-

Marino 0733-Holywood 0735-Sydenham 0739-Titanic Quarter 0742

Arrive Belfast Lanyon Place 0746

A normal Sunday timetable is in place for return journeys. Visit www.translink.co.uk for details.

Volunteer positions are also available across race weekend inclusive of an Expo and Pack Collection across Thursday, April 28 (set up day), Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30 (open to participants), at the TEC, Belfast.

For more information, visit www.belfastcitymarathon.com