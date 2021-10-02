Belfast City marathon traffic and travel advice

Roads will start to close wholly or partially from around 6am on Sunday until approximately 4.30pm

The marathon will commence at 9am on Sunday.

Road users have been warned to expect some travel disruption in Belfast as the Marathon sets off on Sunday morning.

Runners will start at Stormont Estate - Prince of Wales Avenue - at 9am on October 3 and the PSNI has advised motorists to expect “some disruption” throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Assurances have been given that event organisers will make every attempt to ensure any inconvenience is kept to a minimum.

At 9am tomorrow, the marathon will commence, followed by the Team Relay, Eight Mile Walk and Fun Run events, from Stormont Estate in a bid to complete the 39th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.

All events will finish in Ormeau Park with the exception of the Fun Run which starts and finishes at Stormont Estate.

The marathon route encompasses North, East, South and West of the city.

Roads will start to close wholly or partially from around 6am until 4.30pm approximately.

Where possible stewards will facilitate traffic and ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

Motorists are asked to follow diversion signs and take direction from stewards on the route.

Once all runners have passed points on the route, reopening of the roads will be managed.

Times for this are available on the Belfast City Council road closure website.

Free parking spaces will be available within the Stormont Complex. Members of the public have been advised that if you intend to park in or around the Stormont area, to use this facility and enter via Stoney Road – follow signage and the directions of the stewards.

And to avoid blocking or parking in the residential areas nearby and that the Upper Newtownards Road from the Stormont Entrance will close from around 8am to facilitate traffic management solutions for the start of the event. Access will be from the Dundonald side only.

Please note also, if parking at Stormont, vehicular access out of the estate will be from approximately 10.30am at the earliest. Car parks at Stormont will close at 5pm.

Parking around Ormeau Park/finish Area – free parking will be available in the Belfast City Council Car Parks at Raphael Street and Ormeau Avenue.

STORMONT START

Getting to the start line:

A shuttle bus will be available opposite Belfast City Hall (on Chichester Street outside SS Moore’s) to the Stormont Start Line between 7am and 8am

Fun Runners returning to city centre (if not using the free car parking facility) - Fun Run participants can return to the city centre via the Glider Service on the Upper Newtownards Road for free, provided they show their medal or race number.

Please be mindful of circumstances this year surrounding the ongoing pandemic. No spectators are permitted at the Start Line.

Please be advised of Covid-19 measures in place at the event this year. Face masks must be worn at all times on public transport.

RETURN TO CITY CENTRE OR STORMONT (AFTER RACE)

Getting back to Belfast City Centre:

A shuttle bus will pick up participants from Ormeau Embankment from 11.45am and transport to Belfast City Centre. This service will run until 4pm

Getting back to Stormont:

For any participants needing to return to the car parks at Stormont, there will be a Glider service (complimentary) available from SS Moore’s (Chichester Street) or Wellington Street to Stormont. This service will run until 4.30pm – please note that Stormont car parks will close from 5.00pm.

Shuttle services run approximately every 15 minutes

TEAM RELAY TRANSPORT

THE FOLLOWING TRANSPORT IS FREE TO TEAM RELAY PARTICIPANTS

Leg A – Stormont Estate (Start) to Montgomery Road

A shuttle bus will be available from Belfast City Hall (outside SS Moore’s) to the Start Line from 7am to 8am.

Leg B – Montgomery Road to Boucher Road

Transport will leave Annadale Embankment from 8am and drop off at the Cregagh Road.

Leg C – Boucher Road to Falls Road

Transport will leave Annadale Embankment from 8am and drop off at the Shane Retail Park

Leg D – Falls Road to North Queen Street

Transport will leave Annadale Embankment from 8am and drop off at Park Centre Retail Park

Leg E – North Queen Street to Ormeau Park (Finish)

Transport will leave Annadale Embankment from 8am and drop off at Cityside Retail Park

Buses will be in operation as a “loop service” between 8am – 10am. Participants are advised to make their way to Annadale Embankment as early as possible to avoid disappointment. Buses will be filled on a first come first served basis and will only leave once full.

Return transport for Relay runners to Ormeau Embankment will be available from all relay changeover points.

On Race Day, if you intend on travelling by public transport, with our Official Transport Partner Translink, please plan your travel requirements in advance as bus and rail times and services are susceptible to change. For more information visit www.translink.co.uk.