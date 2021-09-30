Belfast City Marathon: What you need to know ahead of 2021 return

Runners are getting ready ahead of the long-awaited return of the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon on Sunday.

Cancelled last year as a result of the pandemic and delayed a number of times this year amid changing restrictions, the 39th Belfast marathon will be a milestone moment for many eagerly anticipating its return.

It’s not just the everyday public taking part either, with some famous sporting faces due to make an appearance, including Tokyo Olympics runner Stephen Scullion and Derry’s Catherine Whoriskey.

When and where it will begin

The Marathon will kick off at 9am on Sunday October 3 and will be followed by the Team Relay, 8 Mile Walk and 5K Fun Run events.

All the competitive events will begin from Stormont, with the route finishing up at Ormeau Park. The Fun Run will stay within the grounds of the estate.

How many people will be involved

Organisers say over 5,700 people are signed up to the event making it the largest mass participation sporting event to take place across Northern Ireland and Ireland since restrictions have eased.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Stephen Scullion is one of those. The current Irish Champion had bad luck in Sapporo during the summer with conditions forcing him to retire from the race at the half-way stage.

He will be hoping Northern Ireland’s significantly more comfortable climate reaffirms his position as the man to beat.

He will be challenged though by Mick Clohisey, who has a personal best of 2 hours 13 minutes from the Dublin Marathon in 2019.

The Rio Olympian also ran 2 hours 16 minutes in London in 2017, and has represented Ireland 12 times at the European Cross Country.

Other likely favourites will be Gary O’Hanlon with a personal best of 2 hours 16 minutes; Feidhlim McGowan with a personal best of 2 hours and 25 minutes and Rathfarnham’s Mark Ryan, with a personal best of 2 hours 25 mins.

In the women’s field, City of Derry Spartans Catherine Whoriskey will also be hitting the roads, with a great pedigree and past success in the Walled City Marathon and having claimed victory at the 2020 Bobby Rea Cross Country.

Others to watch out for will be Armagh AC’s Fionnuala Ross and North Belfast Harriers’s Gladys Ganiel who will be likely favourites for the National and NI & Ulster titles, along with Sorcha Loughnane, who ran 2 hours 55 mins in Dublin in 2019 and Shirley Coyle who ran 2 hours and 57 minutes in Dublin.

This year’s race will not include international runners, featuring only those competitors from the island of Ireland as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

For those competing, race results will be available on the Belfast Marathon website: https://www.belfastcitymarathon.com/results