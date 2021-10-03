Belfast City Marathon’s up and running… 26 miles and thousands of smiles

Huge numbers take to Belfast streets to raise money for worthy causes as big event returns

And over 5,000 hardy heroes took to the streets and roads on Sunday for the 39th Belfast Marathon – the first ‘real’ one since the pandemic began.

At over 26 miles it isn’t exactly fun, but for a lot of the competitors it was for a good cause. The 42.1 km race took runners across east, north, west and south Belfast, before finishing in Ormeau Park.

This was the first time the Belfast Marathon had been held in October. The event, which was cancelled last year normally takes place in May but was delayed twice due to coronavirus restrictions.

And there was still evidence of that on Sunday with no spectators at the start, no pacing and no handing out of energy foods along the way. Race entry was capped at 5,600, plus another 1,500 for the team relay

Apart from that, however, it looked and felt like a ‘traditional’ Belfast Marathon.

UTV presenter Sarah Clarke ran a leg of the relay in memory of a friend who died of pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a young family at the age of 46.

Sarah and a team of friends who met when their children were small were fundraising in memory of Aileen McGeown, who died suddenly eight weeks after diagnosis in November 2019 and left behind a husband, Stephen, and young son Conal. “I’m not a runner, but I wanted to do it for Aileen and her family,” she said.

“I did the third leg. It was a lovely atmosphere. We all wanted to help raise money for the NI Hospice that looked after Aileen.

“Her husband Stephen has shown enormous strength since losing his wife before lockdown. We all wanted to support him by doing this together.”

Amnesty International’s Patrick Corrigan (52) ran alongside wife Rachel to raise money for Medecins Sans Frontieres.

The couple completed the gruelling challenge in and around the five hour mark and raised £2,500. “I’ve just had a restorative bath and several cups of coffee and I’m beginning to feel human again,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I managed to do it but I’ve never been so happy to see the end of something.

“Rachel and I ran it side by side and it was great to have each other’s support. That really helped during the tough bits – and there were many. We’re both chuffed with our accomplishment.”

As well as raising funds for charity, the race also marks Rachel’s 50th birthday, which is coming up.

“We’d like to say a massive thanks to everyone who donated money and gave us moral support,” Patrick said.

Although he’s not sure about repeating the feat, Patrick said he feels “a great sense of achievement” following his foray into marathon running.

He added: “I’m walking about with a medal around my neck and I may never take it off.”

Jackie Trainor (50) and her son Louis (24) were running their relay for NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

“I did the last leg, or as I call it, the leg of shame because I was running so slowly,” said Jackie who works for the charity.

“I prefer to run it myself rather than stand on the sidelines and get cold cheering other people on. So far, Louis and I raised about £700 and our relay team total is around £2,500.”

Lauren Lynch (28) was part of a relay team fundraising for Cancer Research in memory of her mother Carina Lynch who died in January 2019 three months after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

“Mum would have been so shocked and so proud of me,” Lauren said. “I ran the second leg of around seven miles, and that’s further than I’ve ever managed before. It was grand and lovely to have people cheering us on from the sidelines.”

This year’s marathon represents Northern Ireland’s largest mass participation sporting event since the pandemic began. Anger was voiced on social media on Saturday as a number of people booked to take part said they had to queue for several hours to pick up their race packs.

Belfast City Marathon apologised on social media on Sunday “for the lengthy waits experienced for many” when picking up race packs on Saturday.

Irish Olympian Mick Clohisey was first across the line in Ormeau Park; Fionnuala Ross was first in the women’s race.