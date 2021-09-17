Belfast Clerics’ birthday donations target to help refugees smashed on first day

Pair set new goal for charity donations in lieu of presents to help refugees

The Belfast clerics who asked for charitable donations in lieu of birthday presents have admitted that they underestimated the generosity of the Northern Ireland people.

Father Martin Magill and Rev Steve Stockman had set a £1,000 target to coincide with their 60th birthdays.

That goal, however, was surpassed on the first day — Monday September 13, Fr Martin’s birthday.

On Thursday night, Rev Steve Stockman announced a new target of £2,000 for the appeal during a visit to Fr Magill’s church, St John’s, on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

Rather than asking people to move heaven and earth, the fundraising duo said they were keen to set an “achievable” goal.

Fr Magill also told the Belfast Telegraph that their primary aim was “to highlight the refugee crisis”.

“We would also like to shine a light on what Embrace NI are doing to resource churches and others to help with that crisis at a local level,” he said.

Father Magill still got a nice personalised cake for his birthday

“We’ve had night prayer since the start of lockdown.

“Steve joined me for that and as part of it we wanted to say thanks to everyone for their support so far.

“We couldn’t believe we reached £1,000 so quickly; we are so thankful and humbled by that.”

The men of the cloth have chosen Embrace NI, an interdenominational Christian group which helps asylum seekers, refugees and migrant workers.

It’s a timely gesture in the wake of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan.

The fundraiser was officially launched on the 60th birthday of Fr Magill, who became one of Northern Ireland’s best-known priests in April 2019 after his emotional address to local politicians at the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

It will run until October 10, which is when Rev Stockman will celebrate his own landmark birthday.

The pair are both familiar figures in Northern Ireland, not least for their pioneering work with the 4 Corners Festival.

“We have often found it so interesting that, though not meeting until we were almost 50, our birthdays are so close together,” Rev Stockman said.

“We have had an amazing decade working together and both feel that God has really blessed us in our friendship, our lives and vocations.

“We also feel that they are blessed enough with things. So, instead of gifts to celebrate our 60th birthdays we would love it if people would give a donation to Embrace NI.”

Rev Stockman said Embrace NI was their chosen charity because “it is interdenominational and helps us fulfil a clear Biblical mandate to take care of the refugee”.

“Watching the news footage from Afghanistan reminds us that all over the world people are fleeing terrible wars, oppression and poverty to find a better, safer life for their family,” he added.

“We are of course aware that Jesus was a refugee too. We see the work Embrace does, not only in its emergency response to refugees but also their role of educating and resourcing the church, as being so crucial.

“We therefore encourage you, if you have benefited in any way from our individual ministries or our work together to make a contribution to Embrace NI.”

Fr Magill added: “Both Steve and I would say we’ve been extremely blessed in so many ways; that’s really why we’re keen to do something like this.”