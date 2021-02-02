Belfast Cliftonville Road murder victim linked to dissident republicans

A man shot dead in a gun attack in north Belfast on Tuesday night had links to dissident republicans, it is understood.

Police cordoned off an area on the lower Cliftonville Road, near the Junction with Manor Street at approximately 9pm.

Residents told the Belfast Telegraph they heard four or five shots being fired.

The victim is believed to have been in his mid 50s.

Police at the scene of a shooting incident on the Cliftonville Road on February 2nd 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the killing and sent her condolences to the family.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill appealed to anyone with information to contact police, she added: "Obviously there is a grieving family at the heart of this who lost a loved one and our thought are with them.

"Police have a job of work to do. This is not acceptable at any level in our society."

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “We received a report around 8.15 pm, that a man had been shot in the Cliftonville Road area of the city.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from NIAS. Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead.

"We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any information which may assist us with our inquiries to contact 101 or alternatively information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) was dispatched to the area, where a man was pronounced dead.

Pictures from the scene showed a heavy police presence.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said it received a 999 call following reports of a shooting incident in the Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast.

"The NIAS dispatched one rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident," they added.

"Following initial assessment, all ambulances resources cleared the scene and no patients were taken from the scene."

Aftermath: Police officers at the scene of a shooting incident on the Cliftonville Road on Tuesday

Belfast's Deputy Lord Mayor Paul McCusker condemned the shooting.

"This is horrific news for a family to receive and the community is rightly shocked," he said.

"Those responsible for this shooting have absolutely nothing to offer our community.

"Local residents should be allowed to live their lives without the threat of violence."

"The community does not support these actions. There is no place for violence on our streets."

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin added: "The local community are deeply shocked by this incident." I am appealing to any witnesses to come forward."