Belfast community projects to benefit from £2m funding boost

Fourteen projects will receive the funding thanks to Belfast City Council and Department for Communities partnership

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said her department was delighted to help provide the new and improved community facilities in Belfast.

A £2m funding package has been made available to 14 community projects in Belfast to help deliver a range of new and improved facilities.

The joint funding partnership between Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities will include new and improved play parks, sports facilities, community buildings, park pathways and community walkways.

Welcoming the partnership, councillor Christina Black, chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said it was great news for local communities.

“I am delighted that the Department for Communities has agreed to match-fund council’s £1 million investment to ensure that the projects can go ahead.

“One of the aims of The Belfast Agenda, the city’s long-term community plan, is for partners in the city to work more closely together to help regenerate neighbourhoods and ensure that we invest in projects that make a real difference to local people.

“This joint investment is an example of how this is happening, with council overseeing the delivery of the projects as part of our wider capital investment programme.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey added that she is “more committed than ever” to helping local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic and assisting them in their recovery from the resulting economic impacts.

“This is a great example of collaborative working to achieve our shared goals of regenerating neighbourhoods and making a positive and lasting impact within local communities,” stated that Sinn Fein MLA.

“I welcome this great opportunity to help shape the development of these communities and provide improved facilities for years to come.”

The fourteen projects include: