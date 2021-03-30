Belfast company director fined £1,000 for selling counterfeit mobile phone products

38-year-old Justin Milligan of Saintfield Road in Belfast pleaded guilty to thirteen charges under Section 92 of the Trade Marks Act 1994.

The director of a Belfast mobile phone repair company has been fined £1,000 for selling counterfeit mobile phone products.

38-year-old Justin Milligan of Saintfield Road in Belfast pleaded guilty to thirteen charges under Section 92 of the Trade Marks Act 1994.

The case was brought by the Department for the Economy’s Trading Standards Service (TSS) and related to the sale of counterfeit phone chargers and phone covers at a mobile phone repair shop in Belfast.

Officers from the TSS first visited the premises in May 2018 and seized 459 assorted tablet and phone covers bearing various well-known trademarks, including the likes of Apple, Adidas, Manchester City Football Club and Samsung. Investigations by the TSS found these items to be counterfeit.

An additional search of the premises on 19 June 2018 saw the organisation seize an additional 544 phone accessories.

Following the fine handed out to Mr Milligan, Alison Gilchrist, Enforcement Officer for the Trading Standards Service warned people that fake goods are “not subject to the same stringent tests as genuine brands” and added that such products could pose a danger to the public.

“Counterfeit mobile phone chargers are often made with poor quality components that fail to meet UK standards and have the potential to cause serious harm to consumers,” she added.

“The sale of counterfeit goods harms legitimate business and threatens jobs. The Trading Standards Service will continue to investigate sellers of counterfeit goods and we will not hesitate to take enforcement action against any trader found to be selling fakes.

“We would remind anyone involved in this type of activity that the courts can impose penalties of up to £5,000 or six months in prison per offence if trademarks or copyrights are infringed.”