Belfast constituency to be renamed following Boundary Commission review

Proposed changes following a Boundary Commission review include renaming the South Belfast parliamentary constituency South Belfast and Mid Down instead.

There are 18 parliamentary constituencies in Northern Ireland which were established in 2008.

Suggested changes following the Boundary Commission’s 2023 review have been published to reflect recent demographic changes.

While many constituencies remain largely unchanged, it is proposed to rejig South Belfast, with the transfer of the Drumbo ward from Lagan Valley, and the transfer of Moneyreagh and Saintfield from Strangford.

It will be known thereafter as South Belfast and Mid Down.

A total of 10 wards are to be moved across Northern Ireland.

The Boundary Commission of Northern Ireland’s final recommendations report was submitted to the Speaker of the House of Commons on June 27.

It is due to come into law in November.