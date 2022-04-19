Belfast council agrees to light up City Hall for Irish language rights

Belfast City Council has agreed to light up City Hall next month for Irish language rights.

At its monthly meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, a Sinn Fein motion was passed, with only the DUP abstaining from the proposal.

The motion states: “This council supports the campaign for Irish language rights and the implementation of Irish language legislation.

“It is long overdue that the citizens of this city and beyond are recognised in law, as promised in many of our peace agreements.

“On Saturday, May 21, thousands will travel to the City Hall to support the Dream Dearg campaign.

“We call on the council to support their campaign and also extend a huge welcome and céad míle fáilte to the thousands who will travel to be here for An Lá Dearg 2022.

“As an act of solidarity and support from the council, we will, on Friday, May 20, illuminate the City Hall in red, symbolising the campaign for language rights.”

Sinn Fein councillor Séanna Walsh, who tabled the motion, said: “I would like to clear up something in the media this week.

“‘An Dream Dearg’ means the red crowd, it has nothing to do with a dream, although for some of us I suppose that ties in with our dream for the Irish language.

“On Saturday, May 21, there are going to be crowds from all over Ireland – north, south, east and west – converging on Belfast for Lá Dearg.

“Dearg will represent the anger that people feel with the way that the Irish language is being treated in our local administrations and also more recently by the Westminster government.”

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said the “matter was raised late” and the DUP “hadn’t the time to look into it”.