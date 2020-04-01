Belfast council agrees to plaque to honour First World War nurses

Alliance councillor Michael Long, who proposed the move, welcomed the go-ahead as ‘fitting’ at a time when nurses are under stress.

Belfast City Council has agreed to honour the contributions of nurses in the First World War with a plaque (PA)

The approval by Belfast City Council of a plan to recognise the role of nurses in the First World War has been welcomed as “fitting”.

Alliance councillor Michael Long put forward a proposal last year to install a plaque at Belfast City Hall to honour nurses in the 1914-18 conflict.

Scores of nurses left Ireland to serve on battlefields across the world, from northern France to east Africa and Mesopotamia.

Mr Long’s proposal was approved this week.

He described it as fitting at a time when nurses are battling to save lives amid the coronavirus crisis.

“At a time when we are again all too aware of the sacrifices and contribution of nurses in our community, I think it is fitting that the council has agreed to honour the memory of a previous generation of nurses who served during World War I from right across this island,” he told the PA news agency.

“This plaque will be a permanent reminder in City Hall of the work of nurses at that time.

“We have also agreed to progress the window for healthcare workers and are looking at other ways to show our appreciation for the work of nurses at this time as they are on the front line tackling coronavirus.”

Former health workers Heather Thompson and Margaret Graham were involved in tracing the lives of nurses from Northern Ireland who served in the First World War and campaigning for a permanent memorial to them (Rebecca Black/PA)

The Royal College of Nursing’s History Of The Nursing Network Northern Ireland last year compiled a book about some of the nurses who served.

The nurses they traced included Margaret Anderson, from Kilkeel, who became known as the Mourne’s Florence Nightingale.

She received the Royal Red Cross for her service in the First World War, and later went on to work in Iraq before rejoining the nursing reserve at the age of 58 at the start of the Second World War, during which she took part in several sorties during the evacuation of Dunkirk.

Annie Colhoun, from Londonderry, served in Monastir in Tunisia during the First World War and was injured when the hospital she was working in was bombed in 1917. She was awarded the Military Medal for her bravery and devotion to duty during the attack.

Others died in service, including Eveline Dawson on a hospital ship in 1917 and Rachel Ferguson, from Moneymore, who died of pneumonia in Italy in 1918.

The council conferred the freedom of the city on nurses in 2016 for their contribution during the Troubles.