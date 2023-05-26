Belfast council announces details of Freedom of City ceremony for Dáithí Mac Gabhann

The Lord Mayor of Belfast will confer the Freedom of the City on young Dáithí Mac Gabhann on June 3.

The event will take place at 4pm in the grounds of City Hall in Belfast.

The decision to bestow the city’s highest honour on the six-year-old is in recognition of his campaign to raise awareness around organ donation and lobbying for a change in the legislation in Northern Ireland.

Dáithí’s Law will come into effect on Thursday, June 1, meaning all adults in Northern Ireland will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

The Department of Health confirmed the date for the introduction of “Daithi’s Law” after the legislation received Royal Assent at the end of February.

MPs at Westminster progressed the stalled legislation on the opt-out donation system because the political impasse at Stormont meant local Assembly members were unable to convene to pass the regulations.

Ahead of its introduction, the Public Health Agency will carry out an extensive public education and awareness campaign to make sure people understand the new system.

Those excluded from deemed consent legislation are children under 18, people who lack the mental capacity to understand the change in law and visitors to Northern Ireland and temporary residents

Specialist nursing staff will continue to speak to families about donation, as well as considerations around faith and beliefs, before any organ or tissue donation goes ahead.