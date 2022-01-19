Belfast council boss Suzanne Wylie marks last day in office

Suzanne Wylie has thanked colleagues as she marks her last day as Chief Executive of Belfast City Council.

Commenting on Twitter, Ms Wylie said: “Today is my last day at Belfast CC. It has been a real privilege to work with such talented colleagues who are so committed to public service and Belfast itself and also with so many dedicated partners across all sectors. Thank you for all your support – I will miss you.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She is finishing her tenure in Belfast to take up a new £250,000-a-year role in Jersey as chief executive and head of the Public Service for the States of Jersey.

Having worked for Belfast City Council for over three decades and in her last role for eight years, she spoke last year of how her time in charge had been “fascinating, privileged and frustrating”.

Among those passing on their well wishes on Twitter was the DUP MLA Brian Kingston, who said: “Best wishes to you in your new post. Thank you again for your strategic drive, enthusiasm, personality and leadership in taking Belfast and Belfast City Council to the next level. We will see you again no doubt.”

Grania Long, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, said: “Glad to see the sun shining on City Hall for your last day Suzanne! A huge thank you for everything you have done (at Belfast City Council) and wishing you every success in your new role.”

Reflecting on her role at last year’s Women in Business Conference, Ms Wylie said: "It's a very public facing role, it's very political - the chips sometimes are down for me. The meetings are all on webcam - I don't know when my face is on the camera. I have to sit with a completely deadpan face and I can't even laugh when something funny happens because I might be seen to favour one party.”

She cited her main challenges as losing out on the European Capital of Culture in 2023 for Belfast and Londonderry, with the European commission stating a UK city could not hold the title after Brexit.

Before becoming Chief Executive, she recalled the controversy of the loyalist protests that took place at the end of 2012 and throughout 2013 when a decision was taken to only fly the union flag on designated days.

"I have to admit I didn't know that every day the union flag was flown on city hall. We didn't have any idea how much [outcry] there would be," she said.