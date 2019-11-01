Belfast council cleaning staff 'badly beaten' during attack in Ardoyne

Two members of council cleaning staff have been 'badly beaten' while carrying out duties in north Belfast.

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy said that the attack happened in Ardoyne on Friday afternoon.

He said: "Very worrying to hear that council cleansing staff were attacked in Ardoyne just a short time ago in the entry at Brompton Park by two men.

"Both have been badly beaten, one phone was stolen and waiting to speak to the police about it.

"If anyone seen anything about 11 o'clock in the entry please get in touch, we can't let things like this happen and for by that it has the potential to disrupt cleansing around the entries in the district."

Police said the incident happened at 11am when two men aged 48 and 55 were assaulted and one mobile phone was stolen.

Both men have facial injuries but didn't need hospital treatment.

Inspector McCullough said: “The men were approached by two males in an alleyway, one male was described as being in his 20s, slim build wearing a green tracksuit. The second male is described as being in his 30s, with short brown hair and of heavy build."

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said: "The attack on Belfast City Council cleansing staff in Ardoyne this afternoon was venomous and sickening. We must all be united in condemning those behind it. If anyone has a shred of information, no how big or small, ensure it is passed onto the police."

Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly MLA condemned the incident.

“It’s my understanding that the workers had to attend the Mater Hospital as a result of the incident. I hope they make a full and speedy recovery," he said.

“This is a disgraceful attack against public service workers who do a great job in our local communities and the people of Ardoyne will continue to support them.

“If anyone has information on the attack, they should bring it forward to the police.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that two members of our staff were injured this morning whilst carrying out their duties at Brompton Park.

"This is unacceptable; we place the health and safety of our employees at the centre of everything we do. A full investigation is being undertaken by the PSNI.

"We are currently reviewing whether there will be any negative impact on service delivery and mitigating this where possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police quoting reference number 850 of 01/11/19.