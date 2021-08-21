Belfast council failing to enforce graffiti regulations, claims campaigner

Belfast City Council (BCC) has ordered landlords to remove graffiti on their properties, but some residents fear owners will not be sanctioned if they refuse.

The council is putting landlords under pressure over rules that say it is their responsibility to clear up graffiti on external and boundary walls within four weeks of its appearance.

At a meeting of the council’s licensing committee this week, BCC officers told councillors that since June 1, 50 HMOs in breach of the regulations had been identified.

In the Holyland and Botanic areas, there were 40 incidents of graffiti, with 38 removed by landlords, and in Stranmillis there was one incident, again removed by the landlord. On Lisburn Road there were 10 incidents, with only two removed.

The council said this area would be inspected again for compliance over the next few weeks.

However, Brid Ruddy, from the Holyland Residents’ Network, has questioned the council’s enforcement ability.

She said that graffiti on Horsey Hill had not been removed by the landlord despite several calls.

Belfast City Council’s corporate communications team said: “The vast majority of landlords have been cooperative when contacted by our team.”

HMOs, which landlords lease out to three or more tenants from different addresses, have become increasingly controversial, with some arguing they have negatively affected communities and led to anti-social behaviour in places such as the Holyland and Stranmillis, where landlords pack houses with undergraduates.