Belfast City Council is inviting suggestions from the public.

Belfast City Council has said it is open to suggestions on what to call a new footbridge in the south of the city – and has asked the public for help.

The new Lagan Gateway bridge is to open this summer.

Initial name suggestions can be submitted between now and the end of May through the council’s website before a public vote takes place on a shortlist of names to select a favourite.

The new 83 metre-long pedestrian and cycle bridge is one of the key elements of the £5.2million Lagan Gateway project.

Work has already been completed on the refurbishment of Stranmillis Weir, while a new navigation lock will be opened later this summer which will reopen part of a waterway built in the 1800s to connect Belfast and Lough Neagh.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Alderman Frank McCoubrey, said there’s already been huge interest in the new bridge which will “improve connections between communities in south Belfast and reduce congestion on the Lagan Towpath by opening up the other side of the river”.

“We have had a lot of messages from people suggesting potential names, so it only seemed right that we put this out to the public and let them name the new bridge. Once all the initial suggestions have been collated, a panel will meet to review these. They will then agree a shortlist of four names which we’ll put to a public vote between June 14 and June 30, with the most popular name being selected.”

Belfast City Council is investing £2.15m in the Lagan Gateway project, with additional funding provided by Ulster Garden Villages, the Department for Communities and the Department for Infrastructure.

For more information, to submit your name suggestions and to vote on the shortlist of names once they have been selected, visit yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk