Belfast council looks at new policy of public toilets for complex needs

Belfast City Council will discuss introducing a new range of specialised toilets into the city with beds and screens for people with complex needs.

At the recent monthly meeting, Alliance councillor Ross McMullan forwarded a motion on the council committing to a policy on ‘Changing Places’ toilets.

Mr McMullan described them as “specialised toilet facilities which make public places and spaces accessible and inclusive for everyone, including children, adults and older people with complex needs or mobility issues.”

He told councillors: “It is about dignity and participation. It is about the human right to sanitation that entitles everyone without discrimination to sanitation, to have physical and affordable access to sanitation.

“It’s about disabled people having the right to live independently and participate fully and in all aspects of life. But as it stands not everyone enjoys those rights. Still today people are changed on dirty toilet floors, or are excluded entirely from parts of our city.

“This council has a role to ensure that all our facilities and events are accessible to everyone. This council has a responsibility to lead on these issues, to lead on accessibility and inclusion, because if we don’t, then what are we actually here for?”

The motion states: “The council notes that building regulations in Northern Ireland only require standard accessible toilets to be provided. Despite discussion to add Changing Places toilets to these regulations, there is currently no requirement for these facilities. As a result of this, Changing Places are not usually provided as a matter of course – even in new buildings.”

It commits the council to developing a Changing Places toilet facility policy with input from disabled people, older people and carers, and commits to a facility in every new building in which the public will have access to its services and where public toilet provision is available for others.

The motion also calls for a review where facilities can be installed on the council estate, such as playgrounds, and a commitment to ensure that organisers of all large-scale public events with a license from the council will have the unit as part of the event design.

This motion will be debated at the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee later this month.